Class of 2021: Guilford County Schools' valedictorians and salutatorians

Greensboro College Middle College

Co-valedictorian Emma Chow will study biology pre-med at UNC-Chapel Hill. Co-valedictorian Huxley Bailey is interested in biology and entomology but is undecided about college. Salutatorian Anna Moore will study electrical engineering at N.C. State.

Graduating class: 67

Grimsley

Valedictorian Isabella Elizabeth Romine will attend Wake Forest University as a Reynolds Scholar. She is an IB Diploma candidate. She plans to study creative writing and linguistics and pre-law. Salutatorian Jennings Elizabeth Lin will attend UNC-Chapel Hill. She is an IB Diploma candidate. She plans to study journalism and media.

Graduating class: 467

High Point Central

Valedictorian Calvin Biesecker will study marine biology and law at the College of Charleston. Co-salutatorian Alishah Aamir will study graphic design at High Point University. Co-salutatorian Hieu Doan will study biology at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Graduating class: 318

Kearns Academy at Central