Class of 2021: Guilford County Schools' valedictorians and salutatorians

Academy at Smith
No valedictorian information available. Salutatorian Yessica Arzate was dually enrolled at GTCC. She plans to continue at GTCC to earn her associate in arts degree in December 2021. After earning her associate degree, Arzate plans to enroll in either UNCG or High Point University to major in interior architecture.
Graduating class: 51
Andrews
Valedictorian Triniti Goss will study industrial engineering at N.C. A&T. Salutatorian Enari Mitchell will study psychology at Greensboro College.
Graduating class: 190
Dudley
Valedictorian Arely Larraga-Guerrero will study dental hygiene at UNC-Chapel Hill. Salutatorian Micaiah Coley will study animal science at N.C. State.
Graduating class: 384
Eastern Guilford
Valedictorian Ashley White plans to finish her associate of arts degree at GTCC. Salutatorian Scarlett Jobe will study nursing at Appalachian State University.
Graduating class: 308
Greensboro College Middle College
Co-valedictorian Emma Chow will study biology pre-med at UNC-Chapel Hill. Co-valedictorian Huxley Bailey is interested in biology and entomology but is undecided about college. Salutatorian Anna Moore will study electrical engineering at N.C. State.
Graduating class: 67
Grimsley
Valedictorian Isabella Elizabeth Romine will attend Wake Forest University as a Reynolds Scholar. She is an IB Diploma candidate. She plans to study creative writing and linguistics and pre-law. Salutatorian Jennings Elizabeth Lin will attend UNC-Chapel Hill. She is an IB Diploma candidate. She plans to study journalism and media.
Graduating class: 467
High Point Central
Valedictorian Calvin Biesecker will study marine biology and law at the College of Charleston. Co-salutatorian Alishah Aamir will study graphic design at High Point University. Co-salutatorian Hieu Doan will study biology at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Graduating class: 318
Kearns Academy at Central
Valedictorian Noor Fatima will study marketing at GTCC. Salutatorian Leslie Michelle Morales-Gallegos plans to take college transfer classes at GTCC, then transition to UNCG to study business administration.
Graduating class: 31
Middle College at N.C. A&T
Valedictorian Zyion Isiah Monroe-Norman will study game art design at the Academy of Art University in California. Co-salutatorian Kaleb Austin Glenn will study economics at UNC-Chapel Hill. Co-salutatorian Rahjion Emmanuel Saunders will study computer science at N.C. A&T.
Graduating class: 32
Northeast Guilford
Valedictorian Cooper White will attend Appalachian State University. He is undecided on his field of study. Salutatorian Tobin Evans Jr. will study information technology at N.C. A&T.
Graduating class: 260
Northern Guilford
Valedictorian Sophia Strugnell will study economics at Columbia University. Salutatorian Aimee Pack will study biochemistry/biomedical engineering at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Graduating class: 324
Northwest Guilford
Valedictorian Caroline Howard will study neuroscience at Duke University. Salutatorian Matthew Oh will study chemical engineering at Princeton University.
Graduating class: 493
Page
Valedictorian Marion Catherine Dewey will study international relations at UNC-Chapel Hill. Salutatorian Lillah Elizabeth Hayes will study biomedical engineering and computer science at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Graduating class: 450
Penn-Griffin School for the Arts
Valedictorian Anna Caroline Gwyn will study political science at Davidson College. Salutatorian Kaitlyn Marie Whittington will study physics at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Graduating class: 55
Ragsdale
Valedictorian Hayley Karen Salthouse will study finance at UNC-Chapel Hill. Salutatorian Chadwick Brooks Carpenter will study biomedical engineering at N.C. State in the Scholars Program.
Graduating class: 340
Smith
Valedictorian Alicia Christina Slater will study business and finance at UNC-Chapel Hill. Salutatorian Stephanie Marisol Figueroa-Dilbert will study business administration at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Graduating class: 319
Southeast Guilford
Valedictorian Kourtney Cook will study pre-pharmacy at Campbell University. Salutatorian Joshua Bourque will study chemistry at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Graduating class: 331
Southern Guilford
Valedictorian Lauren Marshall will study human biology at N.C. State. Salutatorian Sierra Shipwash will study education at UNCG.
Graduating class: 262
Southwest Guilford
Valedictorian Spencer Shores will study business administration and economics at UNC-Chapel Hill. Salutatorian Shaini Lal will attend Nova Southeastern University as part of the dual admission in doctor of osteopathic medicine program as a psychology major.
Graduating class: 390
Weaver Academy
Valedictorian Edith Stuart Byrum will study environmental science and public health at Earlham College. Salutatorian Ella Demarris Rawls will study chemical engineering at Clemson University.
Graduating class: 83
Western Guilford
Co-valedictorian Collin Dulin will study biomedical engineering at N.C. State. Co-valedictorian Nathan Terry will study engineering at N.C. State. Salutatorian Chan Gyu Alex Seo will study international relations at the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science at Columbia University.
Graduating class: 320
OTHER HONORS
Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro
Joseph Solomon is graduating summa cum laude with a high school diploma and an associate of arts college transfer degree. He will study psychology and political science at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Graduating class: 18