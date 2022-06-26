Class of 2022: Valedictorians and salutatorians at Guilford County Schools

Academy at Smith

Valedictorian Erika Austria will attend UNCG to pursue medical studies. Salutatorian Braxton Mayhew will attend Elon University to pursue a double major in international business and marketing.

Graduating class: 35

Andrews

Valedictorian Stratton Murphy will attend N.C. State’s Honors and Scholars Program, majoring in English as a pre-law. Salutatorian Ashley Bowman will study exercise science at High Point University.

Graduating class: 142

Dudley

Valedictorian Destiny Baines will study bioengineering at N.C. A&T. Salutatorian Nona Goffney-Brown will attend UNC-Charlotte and is undecided on a major.

Graduating class: 293

Eastern Guilford

Valedictorian Ashtyn Jackson will study justice studies at Winston-Salem State University on a full ride. Co-salutatorian Julian Mosqueda will study electrical engineering at N.C. State. Co-salutatorian Venra Nie will study human biology at UNCG.

Graduating class: 284

Grimsley

Valedictorian Caroline Cross will attend UNC-Chapel Hill and is undecided on a major. Salutatorian Hunter Setzler will study political science at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Graduating class: 399

High Point Central

Co-valedictorian Alex Cook will study statistics at UNC-Chapel Hill. Co-valedictorian Abigail Sutherby will study psychology at UNC-Chapel Hill. Salutatorian Philip Sojka will study biology and law at the University of Virginia.

Graduating class: 283

Kearns Academy

Valedictorian Hamza Ahmed will study computer science at UNCG. Salutatorian Liana Herrera-Sanchez will study biology at UNCG.

Graduating class: 31

Middle College at N.C. A&T

Valedictorian Joshua Scovens will study biology at the U.S. Military Academy. Salutatorian Yaccine Hassane will study mechanical engineering at N.C. A&T.

Graduating class: 28

Middle College at UNCG

Valedictorian Emma Goodson will study psychology at UNC-Chapel Hill. Co-salutatorian Aidan Brooks will study biology at High Point University. Co-salutatorian Alivia Dickinson will study animal science at N.C. State.

Graduating class: 52

Northeast Guilford

Valedictorian Courtney Mauldin will study biology and dental hygiene at UNC-Chapel Hill. Salutatorian Samantha May will study nursing at UNCG.

Graduating class: 216

Northern Guilford

Valedictorian Abigail Mulry will study biomedical engineering at N.C. State. Salutatorian Clay Parr will study finance and computer science at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Graduating class: 314

Northwest Guilford

Valedictorian Garret Eichlin will study biochemistry at Boston College. Salutatorian Reid Rouse will study business administration and astronomy at the University of Lynchburg.

Graduating class: 500

Page

Valedictorian Sam Carpenter will study economics and political science at Duke University. Salutatorian Helen Dehnert will study media and journalism and political science at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Graduating class: 411

Penn-Griffin School for the Arts

Valedictorian Hannah Covey will study nursing at George Mason University. Salutatorian Abigail Lanik will major in neuroscience with a minor in creative writing or film studies at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Graduating class: 37

Ragsdale

Valedictorian Joseph Pham will study computer science at UNC-Chapel Hill. Salutatorian Jimmy Nguyen will study computer science at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Graduating class: 295

Smith

Valedictorian Kiran Khan will study zoology at N.C. State. Salutatorian Charlie Mlo will study biology at UNCG.

Graduating class: 269

Southeast Guilford

Valedictorian Jacob Luke Harrington will study psychology with a pre-med focus at UNC-Chapel Hill. Salutatorian Ashley Wyrick will study political science and psychology at William Peace University.

Graduating class: 277

Southern Guilford

Valedictorian Mahnoor Khan will attend UNC-Chapel Hill. Salutatorian Ramon Avila will attend N.C. A&T.

Graduating class: 219

Southwest Guilford

Valedictorian Ria Patel will study neuroscience and exercise science at UNC-Chapel Hill. Co-salutatorian Hadi Chaudhri will study electrical and computer engineering and computer science at Duke University. Co-salutatorian Katherine Church will study neuroscience and statistics at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Graduating class: 398

Weaver Academy

Valedictorian Tanner Dakota Layne will study business administration at UNCG. Salutatorian James Dempsey Danis will study biomedical engineering at Vanderbilt University.

Graduating class: 73

Western Guilford

Valedictorian Abigail Seo will attend UNC-Chapel Hill and is undecided on her major. Salutatorian Harrison Tedder plans to move to New York to explore his college options.

Graduating class: 274

Other Honors

Early College at Guilford

Honor graduate Evelyn Chang will study neuroscience at Brown University. Honor graduate Habin Hwang will study public health at Johns Hopkins University on a JROTC Marine Scholarship. Honor graduate Arya Revankar will study biology at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Graduating class: 46

Greensboro College Middle College

Honor graduate Emerson Johnson will study psychology/pre-medicine at Southern University. Honor graduate Hayden Hunter will study business at Boston College.

Graduating class: 56

Middle College at Bennett

Honor graduate Jimena Ortiz-Paniagua will study psychology at UNC-Chapel Hill. Honor graduate Zoe Monroe will attend UNC-Chapel Hill.

Graduating class: 25

Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro

Honor graduate Keonna Elliott will study theater at High Point University. Honor graduate Imani Harris will study apparel design at North Carolina Central University.

Graduating class: 42

Middle College at GTCC-High Point

Honor graduate Isaac Tran will study computer science at UNC-Chapel Hill. Honor graduate Brittany Blancas Hernandez will study public health administration at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Graduating class: 32

Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown

Honor graduate Jordan Oldenburg has earned her associate degree. She will join the Army and will continue her education. Honor graduate Alyssa Oldenburg has earned her associate degree and will continue her education.

Graduating class: 71