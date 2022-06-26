 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLASS OF 2022

Class of 2022: Valedictorians and salutatorians at local private schools

The following students were named valedictorians or salutatorians at their private schools. Students graduated in May or June.

Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School

Co-valedictorian Andrew Stephen Gaylord will attend Notre Dame University to study computer science. Co-valedictorian Evan Michael Stoller will attend Grinnell College to study biology and psychology with a concentration in neuroscience. Co-salutatorian Lourdes Maria Lopez will attend Wake Forest University to study biology with an emphasis in pre-medicine. Co-salutatorian Helen Virginia Meyer will attend UNC-Chapel Hill to major in chemistry with an emphasis on research and pre-medicine.

Graduating class: 88

Caldwell Academy

Valedictorian Rollins Ortmann will study business at the University of South Carolina. Salutatorian Marie Streng will study neuroscience in the Honors Scholars Program at High Point University.

Graduating class: 49

Hayworth Christian School

Valedictorian Victoria Robertson will attend Liberty University to pursue a degree in nursing. Salutatorian Emma Strickland will attend Davidson-Davie Community College with plans to transfer to Appalachian University to pursue a degree in speech-language pathology.

Graduating class: 7

High Point Christian Academy

Valedictorian Ethan Chansong Kim will attend Duke University. Salutatorian Chloe Marie Ausburn will attend the College of William & Mary.

Graduating class: 68

Oak Ridge Military Academy

Valedictorian Gabriela Perez will attend East Carolina University on a full scholarship and plans to become a doctor. Cadet 2nd Lt. Perez served as the Battalion S-4 in the 170th Corps of Cadets at the academy. Class salutatorian James Niehues has enlisted in the United States Navy to serve as an information technology specialist. Cadet Sgt. Niehues served as a squad leader in the 170th Corps of Cadets.

Graduating class: 16

Vandalia Christian School

Co-valedictorian Isaac Ferguson will join the Army to become an infantryman. Co-valedictorian Katie McLain will attend Liberty University to study nursing. Co-salutatorian Reagan Phillips will attend High Point University to study music. Co-salutatorian Katelyn Vogel will attend Eastern Carolina University to study exercise science and physical therapy.

Graduating class: 24

Wesleyan Christian Academy

Valedictorian Chandler Deese will attend UNC-Chapel Hill to study psychology and environmental studies. Salutatorian Logan Prillaman, will attend N.C. State to study psychology and criminology.

Graduating class: 81

Westchester Country Day School

Valedictorian Sophia Anne Singer will attend Duke University as a recipient of a Trinity Scholarship. She plans to study mechanical engineering. Co-salutatorian Sidney Leier Briggs will attend Wellesley College to study international relations, peace and justice studies and Mandarin. Co-salutatorian Charlotte Anne Martin will attend Vanderbilt University to study chemistry. Co-salutatorian Kathryn Mae Todd will attend UNC-Chapel Hill.

Graduating class: 34

Andrew Stephen Gaylord

Evan Michael Stoller

Lourdes Maria Lopez

Helen Virginia Meyer

Rollins Ortmann

Marie Streng

Victoria Robertson

Emma Strickland

Ethan Chansong Kim

Chloe Marie Ausburn

Gabriela Perez

James Niehues

Issac Ferguson

Katie McLain

Reagan Phillips

Katelyn Vogel

Chandler Noel Deese

Logan Michael Prillaman

Sophia Anne Singer

Sidney Leier Briggs

Charlotte Anne Martin

Kathryn Mae Todd

