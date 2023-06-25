The following students were named valedictorians or salutatorians at their private schools. Students graduated in May or June.

Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School

Valedictorian Nina Cecilia Cancro will study international studies at Virginia Tech. Co-salutatorian Charley Grace Chappell will study bio-chemistry and pre-medicine at Wake Forest University. Co-salutatorian Julia Nicole Sullivan will study biology and pre-medicine at Wake Forest University.

Graduating class: 123.

Caldwell Academy

Valedictorian Danielle Phillips will study biological sciences at The University of Tennessee. Salutatorian Eloise Avbuere will study psychology on the pre-med track at UNC–Chapel Hill.

Graduating class: 41.

High Point Christian Academy

Valedictorian Georgia Dorn will major in business with a minor in entrepreneurship at UNC-Chapel Hill. Salutatorian Callie Auman will double major in neuroscience and psychology at UNC-Chapel Hill in the Honors Carolina Program.

Graduating class: 41

Oak Ridge Military Academy

Valedictorian C/MAJ Ian Zody will attend N.C. State as a business major with plans to commission as an Army officer after graduation. Zody served as the Battalion Commander for the 171st Corps of Cadets at the academy. Class salutatorian C/PFC Alexis Ballard will attend Belmont Abbey College on a softball scholarship, studying biology with plans to become a physician’s assistant. Ballard distinguished herself on the ORMA girls’ softball team.

Graduating class: 15

Vandalia Christian School

Valedictorian Reagan Oates will student biology with a life science at N.C. State with plans to attend graduate school to pursue a career as a physician assistant. Salutatorian Joseph Jackson will attend UNCG; his major is undecided.

Graduating class: 25.

Wesleyan Christian Academy

Valedictorian Madison Adrienne Tat will study chemical engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology (also known as Georgia Tech). Salutatorian Heather Mei Duensing will pursue a degree in pharmacy at High Point University.

Graduating class: 90.

Westchester Country Day School

Valedictorian Aliana Grace Schwartz will attend the University of Virginia as a recipient of the Jefferson Scholarship. She plans to study biology and psychology. Salutatorian Ruhan Upadhyaya will study horticulture at N.C. State.

Graduating class: 24.