Club Happenings

Announcements

The General Greene Antique Automobile Club of America will hold its 45th annual car show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Piedmont Triad Farmer’s Market off Sandy Ridge Road in Greensboro.

In compliance with AACA rules, all vehicles on the show field must have a fire extinguisher and display a windshield card to be judged. Also, all vehicles must be 25 years old or older to be judged.

Pre-registration is encouraged. The cost is $20 or $25 on the day of the show.

For information, contact Don Henza at 336-601-6016 or drhenza@gmail.com.

