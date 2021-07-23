 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Club Happenings
0 Comments

Club Happenings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Announcements

The General Greene Antique Automobile Club of America will hold its 45th annual car show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Piedmont Triad Farmer’s Market off Sandy Ridge Road in Greensboro.

In compliance with AACA rules, all vehicles on the show field must have a fire extinguisher and display a windshield card to be judged. Also, all vehicles must be 25 years old or older to be judged.

Pre-registration is encouraged. The cost is $20 or $25 on the day of the show.

For information, contact Don Henza at 336-601-6016 or drhenza@gmail.com.

Also, visit http://generalgreene.org.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

What home decor style you're likely to choose according to your zodiac sign

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Greensboro's oldest synagogue gets new leadership
Faith

Greensboro's oldest synagogue gets new leadership

Longtime Assistant Rabbi Andy Koren will lead the 114-year-old Temple Emanuel, which is known for its social justice stands and outreach. And new Assistant Rabbi Libby Fisher is the first woman to serve as a rabbi at the Greensboro synagogue.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News