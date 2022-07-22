Club Happenings

Activities

Local Daughters of the American Revolution chapters honored the three signers of the Declaration of Independence on July 4 at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.

Daughters from the Arthur Forbis, Guilford Battle and Rachel Caldwell chapters were joined by representatives of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Each chapter laid a wreath at the Signers Monument following a short ceremony.

Park Superintendent Aaron La Rocca introduced Jane Thomas (Rachel Caldwell) who then led the program.

* * * *

Crescent Rotary Club announced that Karen Pollard, a clinical neuropsychologist, has taken the gavel as club president.

The transition occurred July 11 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

* * * *

The American Legion Post 386 held its installation of officers July 5 with Jeff Joyner, past national committee member and who serves as judge advocate for Post 147, officiating. Joyner was introduced by Jim Zajc, Department of N.C., District 14 commander.

New officers include: April Barnes, post commander; Bobby Hill, first vice commander; Jack Mongold, second vice commander; Larry Ross, adjutant; Lee Ezell, finance officer; Harvey McDonald, judge advocate; John Brown, chaplain; Anna Kalar, public relations/historian; and Benny Pegram, sergeant-at-arms.

Other members on the executive committee are Arthur Marshall, past commander, and Garland Williams, member at large.

The post is in its 75th year and Commander Barnes is the first female to hold that office.

The post invites all veterans regardless of when they served. Also, the Sons of the American Legion, organized in 1932, is looking for new members. Males whose parents served in the military are eligible for the American Legion membership.

The post is at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro. The post meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.

For information, call 336-375-3265.

Announcements

This year’s Stuff the Bus Event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 6.

Rotary District 7690 and Teacher Supply Warehouse will be hosting the event at four area Target locations — Oak Hollow Mall in High Point, Lawndale Avenue, Wendover Avenue and New Garden Road in Greensboro. Crescent Rotary Club is leading New Garden Road. Summit is leading Lawndale.

The Stuff the Bus event will allow club members to provide a year’s supply of the most needed items.

For information, call 336-841-8041.

Awards

Tanya Feagins, assistant Rotary district governor, installed Brent Holmes as club president for Guilford Rotary for 2022-23. Other officers include: Alison Huber, president-elect and community service; Bill Ingold, secretary; Gene Parker, treasurer and membership chairman; Rick Henkel, administrative committee; Paul Parker, public image; Teresa Smith, Rotary International Foundation chairwoman; and Bill Ingold and Charlie Elliott, sergeant at arms.

Elliott received the 2021-22 Rotarian of the Year award for his leadership of a barbecue dinner project which honored 250 Guilford County Sheriff Department officers. In addition to a plaque, he was presented with the Daniel A. McCanless Jr. Memorial Paul Harris Fellow Award. This club award is presented in memory of Dan McCanless, a charter member, past club president and long-serving president of the club’s charitable foundation.

For information, contact Eugene Parker at genmarpaul@aol.com or 336-288-0159.