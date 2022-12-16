Club Happenings

Achievers

Giselle Mendoza Ramirez, a seventh-grade student at Mendenhall Middle School, won a local competition sponsored by the Greensboro Host Lions Club. Giselle’s artwork was among the thousands of entries expected worldwide in the annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest with the theme of “Lead with Compassion.”

Giselle earned a $100 award and recognition by the Greensboro Host Lions Club at its luncheon on Dec. 5.

She is a student in Bonaventure Ogbaugo’s art class at Mendenhall Middle.

Giselle’s poster has advanced to the Lions District 31-O round of competition. One grand prize winner and 23 merit award winners will be selected in the international competition. The grand prize includes a cash award of $5,000, plus a trip for the winner and two family members to an awards ceremony. The merit award winners will each receive a certificate and a cash award of $500. See past international winners at www.lionsclubs.org.

For information about the Greensboro Host Lions Club, call Mark Gaylord at 336-273-1797 or visit https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/greensboro_nc/.

Announcements

The High Point Historical Society will talk about Guilford County’s grocery store history at 10 a.m. Jan. 18 a the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.

David Gwynn, librarian, urbanist and retail historian at UNCG, will speak. As the creator of Groceteria.com, one of the first and largest websites devoted to supermarket history, Gwynn will speak on the history of grocery stores in Guilford County.

A food drive will be held during this event as well.

For information, call 336-885-1859.

* * * *

An installation ceremony was held Nov. 21 at Page High School for incoming officers and directors of the Page High School Leo Club, as well as a new member initiation. Chainy Duong was installed as the club president for the school year. The club’s other new officers include vice-president, Deana Winfree; secretary, Antonietta Tiano; and treasurer, Keller Aucoin. Directors are Camila Perez, Miriam Nai and Lily Nuin.

Since the club’s chartering in 2013, its members have worked on a variety of service projects in the local community, including food drives, stream and street clean ups, ringing the bells for Salvation Army, working with the students at Cone Elementary and Mendenhall Middle Schools, conducting breast cancer and anti-bullying awareness projects, and also a Peace Poster art contest at Mendenhall Middle School with its sponsor, the Greensboro Host Lions Club, as well as assisting with a work day at Camp Dogwood for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the annual VIP Christmas Party for the blind and severely visually impaired and their family members or guests.

Faculty Advisor for the Page Leo Club is Keri Upson and the co-advisor is Mark Gaylord.

Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members, has sponsored more than 7,000 Leo Clubs in more than 150 countries.

While helping others in their community, Leos develop leadership skills and experience teamwork in action. For information about the Leo Club program, visit the Leo Zone section of the website at www.lionsclubs.org.

* * * *

The American Legion Post 386 holds hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.

Hot dogs are $2.50, and customers may dine in or take out.

For pick-up orders, call 336-375-3265.

The post will hold sales on Dec. 17 but will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Sales will resume Jan. 7.

Awards

Summit Rotary Club’s November Students of the Month were Jamira Carter, freshman at Smith High School and Briana Cook, junior at High Point Central.

The award recognizes students who have made notable progress in academics, attendance and attitude despite significant obstacles. Each monthly winner receives a $100 gift card and is invited to a Summit Rotary lunch meeting with their family to receive a plaque. Nominators receive $50 gift card. The monthly winners are eligible to be selected as the Student of the Year and receive $1,000.

The Student Improvement Award program is a partnership of Summit Rotary Club and Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on the last day of each month, September to April 2023. Apply at tinyurl.com/yeyyrvb6.

A nominator may be anyone who maintains regular contact with the student and has observed the student’s improvement, including school officials, coaches, teachers, counselors, therapists, volunteers, mentors or someone who works with the student through a nonprofit or other government agency.

For more details, email sia@greensboro-nc.gov.