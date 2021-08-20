Club Happenings

Announcements

American Legion Cone Post 386 is tentatively planning to resume hot dog sales on Sept. 11.

Sales will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and they will be carry out only. Masks will be mandatory.

The post will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and restrictions through Sept. 11 and further notices will be posted as needed.

To place carry out phone orders, call 336-375-3265.

Hot dogs will be $2 each and 50 cnets for potato chips (cash only).

The post is at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.

* * * *

Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for 2 p.m. Sept. 12. Participants will hike to Cooler’s Knob in the Birkhead Wilderness from the Tot Hill Farm Trailhead.

Hikers should meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market at 134 S. Church St. for directions and carpooling.

For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.

* * * *