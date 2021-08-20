Club Happenings

Announcements
American Legion Cone Post 386 is tentatively planning to resume hot dog sales on Sept. 11.
Sales will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and they will be carry out only. Masks will be mandatory.
The post will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and restrictions through Sept. 11 and further notices will be posted as needed.
To place carry out phone orders, call 336-375-3265.
Hot dogs will be $2 each and 50 cnets for potato chips (cash only).
The post is at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.
* * * *
Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for 2 p.m. Sept. 12. Participants will hike to Cooler’s Knob in the Birkhead Wilderness from the Tot Hill Farm Trailhead.
Hikers should meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market at 134 S. Church St. for directions and carpooling.
For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.
* * * *
The Graham Historical Museum Advisory Board has planned a lunch-and-learn at the museum with the topic — The Establishment of the County of Alamance and the Founding of the Town of Graham. This program will be at noon Sept. 15 in the outdoor courtyard of the Graham Historical Museum, 135 W. Elm St.
The event moves inside if there is rain.
Bring a sack lunch and a friend. Admission is free, but seating is limited, and registration is required.
To register, call 336-513-5510 or email bfaucette@cityofgraham.com.
