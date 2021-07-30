Club Happenings

Announcements

The Rotary Club of Guilford installed Brent Holmes as club president for 2021-2022. Other officers include: Alison Huber, president-elect; Pat DeFeo, past president; Gene Parker, secretary/treasurer; Rick Henkel, administrative committee; Paul Parker, public image; Gabby Pysher, membership; and Doug Wilson, Rotary International Foundation chairman. Charlie Elliott will serve as the fundraiser chairman.

Holmes also received the 2020-21 Rotarian of the Year award. In receiving this recognition, he was presented with the inaugural “Daniel A. McCanless Jr. Memorial Paul Harris Fellow Award.” This recognition will also be presented to all future club Rotarian of the Year recipients. This club award is presented in memory of Dan McCanless, a charter member, past club president and long-serving president of the club’s charitable foundation.

For information, contact Eugene Parker at genmarpaul@aol.com or 336-288-0159.

Scholarships

The Kernersville Lions Club has announced the winners of this year’s annual $1,500 scholarships for East Forsyth and Glenn high schools. No application was received from Walkertown High School this year.