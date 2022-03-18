Club Happenings

Announcements

The NAACP Greensboro Branch‘s general monthly meeting is virtual and set for 5 p.m. March 20.

Branch Secretary Janice Spearman will send via email the meeting’s online access information March 19.

For information, visit www.naacpgso.org.

To receive meeting access information, contact Spearman at secretary@naacpgso.org or call 336-273-1222.

* * * *

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of High Point will host its annual Game Day Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13 at the High Point Country Club at Emerywood, 800 Country Club Road.

Proceeds support the programs of the Salvation Army of High Point.

Lunch will be served at noon.

Tickets are $30, which includes a buffet lunch, as well as a chance to win numerous door prizes. Participants can bring a favorite card or board game.

To purchase tickets, contact Betty Cadick at 336-802-9721 or Susan Hedgecock at 336-802-6836.

* * * *

The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of High Point is registering children in kindergarten through eighth grades for the S.T.E.A.M Summer Day Camp.

The program runs from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, June 20-Aug. 12, at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place in High Point.

The cost is $85 per week. To register, visit tinyurl.com/nhzr2zzc.

For information, call 336-881-5444.

* * * *

American Legion Cone Post 386 holds hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Masks are now optional.

Hot dogs are $2 and chips are 50 cents.

The post is at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.

For pick-up orders, call 336-375-3265.

* * * *

The League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad will present “Medicare: Where Are We Going?” from 7 to 8 p.m. March 29 over Zoom.

The panel discussion will feature Dr. Tim Lane, Dr. Wayne Hale and Rob Luisana.

Robin Lane, family nurse practitioner, will answer questions about Medicare for All.

Dr. Teresa Bratton will moderate the Q&A session. To register, go to www.lwvpt.org and click on “Calendar—March 29, 2022.”

For information, email health@lwvpt.org or call 336-274-0202.

* * * *

The High Point Historical Society will host Joshua Brown, pastor at Springfield Friends Meeting, one of the oldest Quaker churches in the area, at 10 a.m. April 20 at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.

From the Plank Road and railroad to educational institutions and the furniture market, Brown will explore the many connections between Quakers and the growth of modern High Point.

The event is free. For information, call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.

Awards

Summit Rotary Club‘s January Students of the Month were Daniel Allison, an eighth grader at Guilford e-Learning University Prep, and Olivia Kanyinda, a sophomore at The Middle College at UNCG.

The award recognizes students who have made notable progress in academics, attendance and attitude despite significant obstacles. Each monthly winner receives a $100 gift card and is invited to a Summit Rotary lunch meeting with their family to receive a plaque. Nominators receive $50 gift card. The monthly winners are eligible to be selected as the Student of the Year and receive $1,000.

The Student Improvement Award program is a partnership of Summit Rotary Club and Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

* * * *

Greensboro’s Hamilton Lakes Lions Club presented the Walmart Neighborhood Market, Quaker Village, with an Appreciation Award for its partnership in Lions’ food drives.

In 2021 and 2022, the food drives generated approximately 16,000 pounds of food for the BackPack Beginnings’ food pantry, making sure schoolchildren are fed over the weekend, and are ready to learn again on Mondays.

The next Lions Club food drive will be March 25-26.

* * * *

The Triad chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. April 6.

Nicolette Cagle will present the program, “How We Connect to Nature.” She will help participants characterize their own connections to nature and how they can share those connections.

Senior lecturer in the Nicholas School of the Environment at Duke University, Cagle’s courses emphasize natural history and environmental education and communication.

To register, visit ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.

Scholarships

The Guilford Rotary Charitable Foundation, part of the Guilford Rotary Club, awarded Matteo Marshall, Perry Anspach, Zachery Panther, Brittney Aaron, Reginald Cannady, Terrance Lee, Nicolas Buja, Ethan Isaac, Shainne Daniels and Jeff Duncan each a $1,000 scholarship in recognition of their academic achievements at UNCG.

Twice a year, Guilford Rotary awards “Student Veteran Scholarships” to student veterans to help them as they transition from military service to civilian life, as well as to recognize them for their service.

Three of the recipients served in the U.S. Army, three in the U.S. Marine Corps, two served in the U.S. Army Reserves, one served in the U.S. Navy and one in the U.S. Marine Corps. The average length of service for the recipients was eight years.

For information, contact Eugene Parker at genmarpaul@aol.com or 336-288-0159.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.