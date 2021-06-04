Club Happenings

Announcements

The Blue Star Memorial Program honors men and women that serve in the United States armed services. This program began with the planting of 8,000 dogwood trees by the New Jersey Council of Garden Clubs in 1944 as a living memorial to veterans of World War II. In 1945, the National Garden Clubs adopted this program and, working with state highway departments across the United States, began a Blue Star Highway system that covers thousands of miles across the country.

In May 1976, the Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs, representing District 5 of the Garden Club of North Carolina, in cooperation with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, placed and dedicated the first Blue Star Memorial Marker in the district at the intersection of Wendover Avenue (U.S. 70) and Huffine Mill Road.

The Greensboro Council recently restored the marker and has decorated its surroundings in honor of Memorial Day.

Today, there are more than 1,300 miles designated as Blue Star Highway in North Carolina.

