Club Happenings

Announcements
The Blue Star Memorial Program honors men and women that serve in the United States armed services. This program began with the planting of 8,000 dogwood trees by the New Jersey Council of Garden Clubs in 1944 as a living memorial to veterans of World War II. In 1945, the National Garden Clubs adopted this program and, working with state highway departments across the United States, began a Blue Star Highway system that covers thousands of miles across the country.
In May 1976, the Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs, representing District 5 of the Garden Club of North Carolina, in cooperation with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, placed and dedicated the first Blue Star Memorial Marker in the district at the intersection of Wendover Avenue (U.S. 70) and Huffine Mill Road.
The Greensboro Council recently restored the marker and has decorated its surroundings in honor of Memorial Day.
Today, there are more than 1,300 miles designated as Blue Star Highway in North Carolina.
* * * *
After a year of closure due to COVID-19, the Carolina Model Railroaders will re-open to the public on Saturday, June 5, at its Douglas Gaylon Depot location at 234-B E. Washington St. in Greensboro.
During the months of public closure, construction has continued on the new HO scale and N scale layouts. The development of these layouts will continue indefinitely, but both are now in operation.
Founded in 1973, the purpose of the Carolina Model Railroaders is to promote model railroading, build and operate model railroad layouts, and to foster fellowship among persons interested in model railroading.
For information, visit www.carolinamodelrr.org.
Grants
The Junior League of Greensboro honored three nonprofits with grants to enhance and increase programming.
The JLG presented grants to Community Housing Solutions of Guilford ($12,500), Church World Services Refugee Welcome Team Program ($6,000) and Kellin Kids ($2,000).
The JLG’s 2021-2022 partners support the organization’s commitment to safe and healthy housing, family and children, and voluntarism and community.
Over its 93-year history, the JLG has contributed $3.5 million to the community.
