Club Happenings

Activities

The Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53 hosted its annual awards dinner Aug. 19 to recognize youth programs and first responders.

The post recognized Roman Garafola, who represented Henry K. Burtner Post 53 at Tar Heel Boys State. Guests also heard from David Sellers, who coaches the Post 53 Redwings American Legion baseball team.

The post recognized first responders from the following agencies:

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol: Trooper Honda Martin for his volunteer work with the Level Cross Athletic Association

Guilford County EMS: Preston Roberson

Guilford County Sheriff Department: Deputy Matthew Glidewell (Sheriff Danny Rogers accepted the award for Glidewell)

Guilford County Sheriff Department Detention: Archie Thomas Lynch Jr.

Greensboro Fire Department: Firefighter Bo Brame, whose nomination was read by his father who won the same award in 2004

Greensboro Police Department: Officer Ciji Graham

Interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle also attended.

Announcements

The High Point Literary League‘s fall luncheon is set for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at the High Point Country Club. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Kate Quinn is the guest author. Quinn is the author of “The Rose Code,” “The Diamond Eye,” “The Huntress,” and “The Alice Network.”

The cost is $20 for members and $40 for guests. Checks payable to the league are the reservation. No reservations will be accepted after Sept. 7.

For information, call 336-847-5577; also, visit the league on Facebook.

* * * *

The Kiwanis Club of Reidsville will hold its 35th annual golf tournament at 9 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Monroeton Golf Club in Reidsville.

The cost is $55 per player and proceeds will support more than 25 local youth and family programs.

For information, call or text 336-587-3640.

* * * *

The Greensboro Scottish Country Dance Society will hold its fall open house at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road in Greensboro.

Scottish Country Dance is the ballroom dance of Scotland, from which came many of the square and contra dance styles of dancing in the United States.

The society is part of the Carolinas Branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society, which has headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The local society dances weekly on Tuesdays during the school year at the grange. It sponsors a St. Andrews Ball in November (scheduled for Nov. 19), and it also performs Scottish dance demonstrations throughout the region.

Admission to the open house is free with a COVID-19 vaccination record including booster (or a Smartphone picture of it) and the signing of a COVID-19 waiver.

If COVID-19 worsens, masks will be required. Society dues begin at $25 per semester for the weekly dances and other events.

The society also sponsors Robert Burns Dinners in January and Tartan Day events in April, and many of its members dance at area Highland Games.

For information, call 336-282-6507 or 336-725-2760 in Winston-Salem. Also, visit www.gsoscds.org.