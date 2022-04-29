 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Club Happenings

Club Happenings

Spartan Planning, Pro Day 22 Seminar

Summit Rotarians attended the Spartan Planning, Pro Day 22 Seminar on April 26 at the GTCC Cameron Campus. The event was sponsored by fellow Summit Rotarians and Spartan planning leaders David Childs and Ira Ross. From left: Vince Henrich, Todd Rangel, Mark Shina, Cindi Hewitt, Ross, Andy Purcell, Childs and Summit President Erica Parker.

 SUMMIT ROTARY CLUB, PROVIDED

Announcements

The Greensboro Tarheel Chorus is once again having rehearsals and singing in the barbershop style.

The group will hold a homecoming at 7 p.m. May 9 at Morehead United Methodist Church, 3214 Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro. The event will feature singing and ice cream.

Former members, members who have not yet returned and individuals interested in learning about the chorus are invited to come.

Michael Parker, the chorus’ new director, will be introduced as well. A virtuoso pianist, Parker held a faculty position at Guilford College where he taught piano.

For information, contact John Long at 336-508-0109 or email john27410@yahoo.com.

* * * *

Cone Post 386’s last hot dog sale until Sept. 10 will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30. The post is at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.

Proceeds are used to help provide, support and aid disabled and homeless veterans.

* * * *

Leslie Isakoff, president of A Simple Gesture, will speak at the next Kiwanis Club of Greensboro meeting, set for noon May 3 at the Starmount Forest Country Club, One Sam Snead Drive in Greensboro.

A Simple Gesture is a nonprofit hunger relief organization that collects food from donors.

Guests are welcome. To make a reservation, call 336-337-7230 or 336-314-9295.

* * * *

The High Point Literary League‘s spring luncheon is set for 11:30 a.m. May 18 at the High Point Country Club. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Kristy Woodson Harvey is the guest author. She is the author of nine novels including “Under the Southern Sky,” “The Wedding Veil” and “Feels Like Falling.”

The cost is $20 for members and $40 for guests. Checks payable to the league are the reservation. No reservations will be accepted after May 10.

For information, call 336-847-5577; also, visit the league on Facebook.

* * * *

Piedmont Bird Club memberships run June 1-May 31.

Dues are $15 for an individual membership or $20 for a family membership. Dues are tax deductible.

To obtain a membership, visit www.piedmontbirdclub.org/online-form.html.

For information, call 336-286-2683.

Also, Ken Bridle, the Piedmont Land Conservancy’s stewardship and inventory director, spoke at the last club meeting about the nonprofit’s efforts to preserve natural areas in the Piedmont and to promote opportunities for Triad residents to connect with nature. To see the recording, visit https://youtu.be/clU7VAzTzsw.

Michael Parker

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

