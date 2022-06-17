Club Happenings

Activities

The Piedmont Bird Club announced that the spring bird count was held April 30.

Forty birders participated in the count, both in the field and at feeder watches, with a total of 122 hours spent birding.

While migration was slow in the days previous to the count, the day before the count seemed to offer better weather conditions for migration, and overnight there was a large movement of birds into the area, as could be seen on the Cornell Birdcast radar.

Their species total was 129, which is a little above the average of 125 for the last 20 years. The number of individual birds counted was 7,422, above the 20-year average of 6,954.

Awards

Each year the Junior League of High Point marks the end of its league year with a celebratory dinner. This year’s festivities took place in-person at the new Atrium event space at the J.H. Adams Inn and included the granting of the league’s annual Spirit of the League and Most Active Sustainer Awards.

The Spirit of the League Award recognizes an active member who has contributed exceptional service through her efforts to go above and beyond to meet the needs of others. The 2022 winner was Erin Stone, chairwoman of the league’s membership development committee.

The Most Active Sustainer Award recognizes the ongoing dedication to the league by a sustaining member. This year’s winner was Alisha Boger, who served as the chairwoman of the league’s sustainer board for two years and then, when needed, reprised this leadership role.

