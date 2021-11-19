Club Happenings

Announcements
The Kernersville Arts and Crafts Guild‘s 34th annual Christmas Store is set for Nov. 26-Dec. 22 at 1040-A S. Main St. in Kernersville, beside the Spectrum Store. Thirty-four members of the KACG will share their handmade arts and crafts.
Shoppers can browse hand-crafted ornaments and other holiday-themed items, gifts, bows and wreaths, clothing, home and garden décor, kitchen items, jewelry and more.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
For information, visit www.thekacg.com.
* * * *
After a one-year hiatus, the 21st edition of the Jamestown Rotary Christmas Parade is set to start at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at Jamestown Town Hall, 301 E. Main St. Entries are being accepted for this event, sponsored since 1999, by the Rotary Club of Jamestown. This year’s parade will feature floats, bands, scout troops, antique cars, dance units, martial arts displays and more.
Since 2017, the parade has been cosponsored by the Mary Perry Ragsdale YMCA and the Jamestown Business Association. The 2019 parade marched down Jamestown’s Main Street for more than an hour with a record number of 97 entries.
New for the 2021 Christmas Parade will be a coloring contest for children. To enter, visit jamestownrotaryclub.com or pick up a copy at the Grandover Village Chick-fil-A at 6025 W. Gate City Blvd. in Jamestown.
Prizes for this year’s contest include Chick-fil-A gift cards and photos taken with Santa before the start of the event. Winners for best float and best decorated car will be selected by judges from the Jamestown Town Council.
For entry forms, parade rules or to volunteer, visit jamestownrotaryclub.com or email jamestownncrotary@gmail.com.
* * * *
The American Legion Cone Post 386 holds hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro. Proceeds help disabled and homeless veterans.
Sales are carry-out only; no indoor dining. Masks are mandatory.
To place carry-out orders, call 336-375-3265.
Hot dogs are $2 each and potato chips are 50 cents. Sales are cash only.
There will be no hot dog sales Nov. 27 in observance of Thanksgiving.
