Club Happenings

Announcements

The Kernersville Arts and Crafts Guild‘s 34th annual Christmas Store is set for Nov. 26-Dec. 22 at 1040-A S. Main St. in Kernersville, beside the Spectrum Store. Thirty-four members of the KACG will share their handmade arts and crafts.

Shoppers can browse hand-crafted ornaments and other holiday-themed items, gifts, bows and wreaths, clothing, home and garden décor, kitchen items, jewelry and more.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

For information, visit www.thekacg.com.

* * * *

After a one-year hiatus, the 21st edition of the Jamestown Rotary Christmas Parade is set to start at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at Jamestown Town Hall, 301 E. Main St. Entries are being accepted for this event, sponsored since 1999, by the Rotary Club of Jamestown. This year’s parade will feature floats, bands, scout troops, antique cars, dance units, martial arts displays and more.