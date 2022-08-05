 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Club Happenings

Announcements

The Piedmont Bird Club will hold a Beginners Bird Walk at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 6 at the Bog Garden, 1101 Hobbs Road in Greensboro.

The walk will offer those who are new to birding an opportunity to improve their skills in looking for, listening to and locating birds, then using such clues as the bird’s shape, size, plumage, behavior and habitat to work out an identification. The goal is to take the time to practice skills rather than trying to build a long list of birds for the day.

Registration is required. Contact Jim Gant at 703-919-2570 or jhgllg07@gmail.com.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

