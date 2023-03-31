Achievers

Summit Rotary Club’s February Students of the Month were Angel Peeples, a junior at High Point Central High School and Jamelin Garcia Gonzalez, an eighth-grader at Jackson Middle School.

The award recognizes students who have made notable progress in academics, attendance and attitude, despite significant obstacles. Each monthly winner receives a $100 gift card and is invited to a Summit Rotary lunch meeting with their family to receive a plaque. Nominators receive a $50 gift card. The monthly winners are eligible to be selected as the Student of the Year and receive $1,000.

The Student Improvement Award program is a partnership of Summit Rotary Club and Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on the last day of each month, through April. Apply at tinyurl.com/yeyyrvb6.

A nominator may be anyone who maintains regular contact with the student and has observed the student’s improvement, including school officials, coaches, teachers, counselors, therapists, volunteers, mentors or someone who works with the student through a nonprofit or other government agency.

For more details, email sia@greensboro-nc.gov.

Announcements

The American Legion Post 386 will meet at 6 p.m. April 4. The post is at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro. All veterans are invited to attend regardless of when they served.

Larry Ross, the post’s adjutant, has qualified for the post service officer and is responsible for bringing awareness to all veterans and their dependents about the rights and benefits granted them by law. He utilizes the services available through the American Legion, state and federal government agencies and local community agencies to help veterans.

For information about the post or interest in membership in the Sons of the American Legion, call 336-375-3265.

Also, the post holds hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The cost is $2.50 and customers may dine in or take out. Sales will run through April and resume in September. For pick-up orders, call 336-375-3265.

* * * *

The Dixie Chapter of the American Political Items Collectors will hold its spring show and sale April 15 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 415 Swing Road, Greensboro.

The show and sale offers the opportunity to take a walk through American history by way of the political campaigns. There will be other types of political and historical items for sale including advertising, autographs, sports, WWI, WWII and pop culture.

There will be free appraisals for political memorabilia.

Admission is $3; students get in for free.

For information, contact Charlie Hertlein at edebs31350@aol.com.

* * * *

The Piedmont Bird Club’s next field trip is set for 8 a.m. April 8 at the Audubon Natural Area, 111 Tankersley Drive, Greensboro.

The ANA is a small park, but features various habitats—meadows, mature woods and a fork of Buffalo Creek—allowing for a nice diversity of birds and wildlife.

For information or to sign up, contact piedmontbirdclub@gmail.com.

The club has planned a trip to prime birding areas along the South Carolina coast April 13-16 as well. The trip explores diverse habitats from ocean beach, tidal streams and estuaries to inland forests and gardens.

For information, contact Anne Presnell at 336-629-9698 or anne.presnell@gmail.com. Also, visit www.piedmontbirdclub.org.