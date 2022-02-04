Club Happenings

Announcements
While American Legion Cone Post 386 faced some snow- and weather-related challenges with its hot dog sales on Jan. 29, everything worked out well and the post is thankful to customers for overcoming the snow and weather conditions to get their Saturday “hotdog fix.”
They are also thankful for all the volunteers who made it possible.
The Cone Post 386 will be open for hotdog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 5. Dining in at the post will be permitted on a space available basis. Masks will be required at all times except while dining. Free masks are available at the entry.
Hot dogs are $2 and chips are 50 cents.
The post is at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro. For pick-up orders, call 336-375-3265.
* * * *
The Junior League of Greensboro has announced its 2022-2023 board of directors and executive management team:
Board of directors: President, Leigh Anne Bullin; president elect, Susanne Hall; executive vice president, Amy Mason; treasurer, Nicole Scallon; secretary, Michele Matthews; nominating chairwoman, Sally Cartwright; and directors, Brittany Blue, Afi Johnson-Parris, Jillian Davis Morgan and Debbie West.
Executive management team: Executive vice president, Amy Mason; executive vice president elect, Becca Mead; fund development vice president, Libby Schinnow; community vice president, Jenna Brubaker; communications vice president, Isabel Adams; membership vice president, Coretta Walker; training vice president, Stephanie Blair; treasurer elect, Cristy Love; nominating chairwoman elect, Kisha Carmichael-Motley; personnel chairwoman, Kari Smith; Bargain Box chairwoman, Marisa Muñoz; and sustainer president, Daniela Helms.
