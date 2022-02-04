Club Happenings

Announcements

While American Legion Cone Post 386 faced some snow- and weather-related challenges with its hot dog sales on Jan. 29, everything worked out well and the post is thankful to customers for overcoming the snow and weather conditions to get their Saturday “hotdog fix.”

They are also thankful for all the volunteers who made it possible.

The Cone Post 386 will be open for hotdog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 5. Dining in at the post will be permitted on a space available basis. Masks will be required at all times except while dining. Free masks are available at the entry.

Hot dogs are $2 and chips are 50 cents.

The post is at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro. For pick-up orders, call 336-375-3265.

* * * *

The Junior League of Greensboro has announced its 2022-2023 board of directors and executive management team: