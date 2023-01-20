 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Club Happenings

2022 Greensboro Symphony Guild debutantes

The 45th annual Greensboro Symphony Guild Presentation Ball was held on Dec. 28 with Robert Boyette Skenes Jr., master of ceremonies; Kristie Van Asten Smith, honorary chairwoman; Teresa Dunaway Beaupre, chairwoman; and Vanessa Morgan Skenes, vice-chairwoman. Thirteen young women were presented to their families and friends. A contribution to benefit music and education was made in the debutantes’ honor.

Activities

Twice a year the Piedmont Bird Club participates in the National Audubon Bird Count to compile data that helps environmentalists and scientists determine long-term strategies to protect birds and their habitats and to identify environmental issues.

This December, 55 birders took part, ages 14 to 90, putting in a total of 116 party hours, 65 miles on foot, 299 miles by car – and even 4.25 miles by golf cart.

Overall, a total of 14,855 birds were counted, comprising a total of 97 species. Notables included 11 sandhill cranes, the first time ever on count day. Other count day rarities were a rufous hummingbird, a catbird and a Baltimore oriole. We counted unusually high numbers of four species: The double-crested cormorant, American crow, northern harrier and black vulture.

Members participated in a variety of ways—from hiking the parks and trails to watching feeders and counting in their neighborhoods to driving the roads—to make this 123rd Christmas Count one of the most successful.

Announcements

The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Kathleen Clay Edwards Library Meeting Room, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro.

Misty Buchanan, deputy director for Natural Heritage, Division of Land and Water Stewardship, Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, will discuss current research and conservation projects in the Triad, including how field biologists explore and document North Carolina’s flora and fauna, how species are classified as common and secure versus rare and imperiled, and how the Natural Heritage Program works across North Carolina to create land conservation agreements with government agencies, land trusts and private landowners.

To register for Zoom option, visit https://ncwildflower.org/events/. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.

The American Legion Cone Post 386 holds hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.

The cost is $2.50. Customers may dine in or take out.

For pickup orders, call 336-375-3265.

Scholarships

Kennedy Frink, a Western Guilford High senior, received scholarships of $2,500 from Greensboro’s Dolley Madison Woman’s Club and North Carolina’s District 4 of the International General Federation of Women’s Clubs.

The Sallie Southall Cotton Scholarship recognized Frink for her character, scholastic record, demonstration of ambition and leadership.

Kennedy Frink

Frink

Every year, High Point University students lead community service projects for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service “A Day On, Not a Day Off.”

