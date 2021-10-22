Club Happenings

Achievers
Josephine Amake Okeke is NAACP Greensboro’s Woman-Mother of the Year.
Among North Carolina’s branches of America’s oldest civil rights organizations, she also is the first runner-up in the annual fundraising event focusing on strong, committed women.
Born in Nigeria, Okeke arrived in the United States at age 17 to attend N.C. A&T and to major in social services. She is known for her AFRAM Boutique and leadership in opening a group home for adult mental health patients.
Announcements
The League of Women Voters’ nonpartisan voter guide — VOTE411.org — is ready for Piedmont Triad residents as they prepare to cast their ballots in the Nov. 2 municipal elections. Early voting or one-stop voting began Oct. 14 for local races in Guilford, Forsyth, Randolph, Rockingham and Alamance counties.
VOTE411.org is a comprehensive resource on voting information where citizens can learn about the policy positions of candidates on their ballot, get detailed instructions on registering to vote, find an early voting location, confirm their Election Day polling place and take the guesswork out of the absentee-by-mail process.
The League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad is a grassroots nonpartisan organization dedicated to encouraging citizens’ participation in government and understanding of important issues through education and advocacy. The league neither endorses nor opposes political parties or candidates for office.
* * * *
United Way of Greater Greensboro’s Young Leaders Affinity Group will host its annual trunk-or-treat from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 in the United Way parking lot at 1500 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro.
United Way, in partnership with Starmount Healthcare, is offering a vaccination booth for anyone age-appropriate who would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster vaccines also will be available for eligible residents.
Masks are required.
Trunk-or-treat is sponsored this year by Truist Financial and Bank of Oak Ridge.
For information, visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Volunteer or email Taylor.Chapman@UnitedWayGSO.org.
* * * *
The American Legion Cone Post 386 holds hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro. Proceeds help disabled and homeless veterans.
Sales are carry-out only; no indoor dining. Masks are mandatory.
To place carry-out orders, call 336-375-3265.
Hot dogs are $2 each and potato chips are 50 cents. Sales are cash only.
