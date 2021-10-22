Club Happenings

Achievers

Josephine Amake Okeke is NAACP Greensboro’s Woman-Mother of the Year.

Among North Carolina’s branches of America’s oldest civil rights organizations, she also is the first runner-up in the annual fundraising event focusing on strong, committed women.

Born in Nigeria, Okeke arrived in the United States at age 17 to attend N.C. A&T and to major in social services. She is known for her AFRAM Boutique and leadership in opening a group home for adult mental health patients.

The League of Women Voters’ nonpartisan voter guide — VOTE411.org — is ready for Piedmont Triad residents as they prepare to cast their ballots in the Nov. 2 municipal elections. Early voting or one-stop voting began Oct. 14 for local races in Guilford, Forsyth, Randolph, Rockingham and Alamance counties.

VOTE411.org is a comprehensive resource on voting information where citizens can learn about the policy positions of candidates on their ballot, get detailed instructions on registering to vote, find an early voting location, confirm their Election Day polling place and take the guesswork out of the absentee-by-mail process.