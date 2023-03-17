Announcements

Summit Rotary Club has inducted the following new members during the current Rotary year (July 2022-June 2023):

Beth Crise, Out of the Garden Project, sponsored by Cindi Hewitt

Emily Linden, Xtern Software, sponsored by Keir Davis

David Coates, retired/Turp, Coates, Driggers & White, sponsored by Tim Alyea

Nicholas Lindsay, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, sponsored by Ira Ross

Hank Park, Local Management, sponsored by Claudia Cannady and Deborah Friedman

Todd McCurry, Highland Industries, sponsored by Todd Rangel

To learn more about being a Summit Rotarian or to attend a regular Friday meeting, email Bonnie Cienek at bcienek@gmail.com or Julie Longmire at julie.longmire@unitedwaygso.org. Also, message them on Facebook (Summit Rotary Club) or tweet (@summitrotarync).

The Greensboro Velo Club’s Easy Rider program returns on March 21. Cyclists of all abilities are welcome to join the weekly rides, which start at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Cycles de Oro, 701A Hill St. in Greensboro.

These are educational rides that are perfect for those who are just getting into bicycle riding or coming back to cycling after taking some time off. Cyclists of all abilities are welcome and invited to participate in the weekly rides; families are also encouraged to join.

For information, call 336-274-5959 or visit tinyurl.com/2p9ce744.

The National Audubon Society has been conducting the Christmas Bird Count since 1900. This citizen science effort provides data that helps environmentalists and scientists determine long-term strategies to protect birds and their habitats and to identify environmental issues.

For those interested in participating in the count or just learning more about it, the Piedmont Bird Club is conducting Introduction to Bird Counts, a one-hour workshop followed by a birding walk.

This event is set for 9 a.m. March 25 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro.

The High Point Historical Society Monthly Program Series will take place at 2 p.m. March 18 at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.

This month’s topic is “High Point’s Soap Box Derbies” in connection with the museum’s current exhibition, “The Need for Speed: Soap Box Derby Racing in High Point.” The program will feature interviews with panelists who raced in High Point’s derbies from its start in the 1950s to the end in the 1970s.

Harrison Lyons will be traveling from Durham to join the program. Lyons was the first African-American boy to win High Point’s derby in 1954. He will share his experience of racing in High Point as well as going to the national race in Akron, Ohio.

Bill Blair will also speak about his experience racing in the early days of the High Point derbies. Blair, whose family has a long history of racing in High Point and beyond, participated in High Point’s first derby in 1951.

Finally, attendees will hear from Gail Simpson, one of the first girls to race and the first to win High Point’s derby in 1972. Simpson will talk about her experience racing in the last soap box derby race in High Point and her time at the national race in Akron.

This program is free and open to the public.

The Greensboro History Museum Guild will meet at 10 a.m. March 20 at the museum. In recognition of Women’s History Month, Guilford County Historian Gayle Fripp will speak on “Sassy or Accomplished: Greensboro Women Who Made History.” There will also be an opportunity to visit the North Carolina Democracy exhibition to see the women highlighted there.

Members of the guild and museum and the public are invited to participate. Following a time for fellowship and refreshments, the program will begin at 10:30 a.m. For information, call 336-373-2043.

Carolina Model Railroaders, a nonprofit model train club, is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. In honor of their 1973 founding, they are expanding their annual train show to a two-day event in the place where they started, the Lewis Recreation Center.

The train show is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 25 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26 at 3110 Forest Lawn Drive in Greensboro.

The $10 admission is good for both days, and admission is free to children who are 11 years old or younger.

The club is located at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot, 234-B E. Washington St. in Greensboro. They have extensive HO Scale and N Scale layouts under construction. Community members may visit their layouts from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

For information, visit www. carolinamodelrr.org.