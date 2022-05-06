Club Happenings

Achievers

The Greensboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority crowned Chela Simone Parris as Miss Jabberwock 2022 in its annual scholarship pageant for high school seniors held on April 16.

Parris, daughter of Steven and Afi Parris, attends the STEM Early College at N.C. A&T. She will attend Winthrop University in the honors college majoring in economics. She was recruited to Winthrop as a member of the women’s soccer team.

Second place winner Kennedy Michelle Kirk is the daughter of George Kirk III and Tracey Thompson and will graduate from Dudley High School. Kennedy plans to attend Wake Forest University as a Magnolia Scholar majoring in design engineering and graphic art design.

Delaney Simone Jarmon, daughter of David and Vanessa Jarmon, was the third place winner. Delaney will graduate from Dudley and plans to attend N.C. Central University as a Cheatham-White Scholar, majoring in business with a minor in political science.

Co-chairwomen of the pageant were Jocelyn B. Becoats and Teresa Lipscomb-Burney. Suzanne L. Morgan is Greensboro Alumnae Chapter president.

Announcements

The Piedmont Bird Club spring picnic will be held May 14 at Triad Park, Shelter 4, 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville.

The bird walk starts at the shelter at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at noon.

Participants should bring their own favorite foods, beverages, napkins and eating utensils. Those who bring desserts should bring a serving utensil and paper plates or bowls for serving.

To confirm attendance of the walk and picnic, call 336-202-3251 or email lynnburnette1@gmail.com.

Fundraisers

Village Home and Garden Club‘s spring plant sale is set for 8 to 11 a.m. May 7 at Welcome Elementary School, 5701 Old U.S. 52 in Lexington (enter from Old Hwy 52).

Shrubs, trees, perennials and annuals propagated by the members will be for sale. Gently used garden items at bargain prices will also be available.

Proceeds help the club pay for community projects such as the Welcome Outdoor Classroom, Welcome Post Office and Christmas families. Purchases may be made with check or cash, no credit/debit cards.

Activities

Leah Murray, marketing and development director for the Servant Center, was the guest speaker at a American Legion Post 386 meeting in February concerning the Servant House expansion as a result of a $1,050,000 grants from the Veterans Administration.

The Servant House is a 21-bed transitional housing facility for veterans with significant disabilities and experiencing homelessness.

After the March post meeting, members visited the current Servant House and Post Commander Arthur Marshall presented Shanna Reece, executive director of the Servant Center, with a check for $5,000. When the American Legion was first organized in 1919 after World War I, its main objective was taking care of veterans. Through 2021, Cone Post 386 has contributed $17,500 to the Servant House and $5,500 this year for the expansion of the Servant House for veterans.

For information on the Servant Center and the Servant House expansion, contact Murray at 336-275-8585, Ext. 401.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.