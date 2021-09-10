Club Happenings

For details, call 336-373-7617 or email sia@greensboro-nc.gov.

The High Point Newcomer’s Club will have its first meeting of the 2021-2022 year at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 836 W. Lexington Ave. in High Point. All attendees must wear a mask. The club meets the second Tuesday of each month, September through May.

The first meeting is for members to become reacquainted and for prospective members to meet people and make new friends. Subsequent meetings will often feature a speaker, or will be one of the club’s many annual functions. In the past, these have included a tea party, a silent auction with craft and bake sale, and more. This spring the club will host a mystery dinner.

For information, visit www.hpnewcomers.com.

The Rachel Caldwell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating Constitution Week on Sept. 17-23 and has shared information about the part North Carolina played in actually writing the Constitution.