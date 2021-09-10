Club Happenings

Announcements
American Legion Cone Post 386 will resume hot dog sales on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Sales will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and they will be carry out only. Masks will be mandatory.
To place carry out phone orders, call 336-375-3265.
Hot dogs will be $2 each and 50 cents for potato chips (cash only).
The post is at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.
* * * *
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Summit Rotary Club, is accepting nominations for its Student Improvement Awards. One Guilford County middle or high school student will be honored monthly for overcoming personal obstacles and making progress in school. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on the last day of each month, September to April 2022. Apply at tinyurl.com/k8ckh2tn.
Winners receive a $100 gift card and a plaque and are honored at the rotary club’s monthly luncheon. They are also eligible for the Student of the Year Award. The adult nominator will receive a $50 gift card.
A nominator may be anyone who maintains regular contact with the student and has observed the student’s improvement, including school officials, coaches, teachers, counselors, therapists, volunteers, mentors or someone who works with the student through a nonprofit or other government agency.
For details, call 336-373-7617 or email sia@greensboro-nc.gov.
* * * *
The High Point Newcomer’s Club will have its first meeting of the 2021-2022 year at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 836 W. Lexington Ave. in High Point. All attendees must wear a mask. The club meets the second Tuesday of each month, September through May.
The first meeting is for members to become reacquainted and for prospective members to meet people and make new friends. Subsequent meetings will often feature a speaker, or will be one of the club’s many annual functions. In the past, these have included a tea party, a silent auction with craft and bake sale, and more. This spring the club will host a mystery dinner.
For information, visit www.hpnewcomers.com.
* * * *
The Rachel Caldwell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating Constitution Week on Sept. 17-23 and has shared information about the part North Carolina played in actually writing the Constitution.
Fifty-five men attended the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1787. None were there the entire time and on the last day there were 42 in attendance with 39 of these men signing the constitution. North Carolina had five delegates, but only three signed as both William R. Davie and Alexander Martin, the governor at the time, were both back home in North Carolina. The three who signed included: Dr. Hugh Williamson, Richard Dobbs Spaight and William Blount.
Williamson was the leader of the North Carolina delegation. He made 73 speeches at the convention and served on five committees.
Spaight was a wealthy planter and North Carolina governor. He was one of the few delegates who attended every session of the convention.
Blount was a merchant, planter, land speculator and paymaster for the North Carolina militia during the Revolutionary War. He did not have much to say at the convention but Benjamin Franklin talked him into voting for the constitution.
