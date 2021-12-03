Club Happenings

Announcements

American Legion Cone Post 386 will resume hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4.

The post is now permitting indoor dining on a space available basis.

Hot dogs are $2 and chips are 50 cents. Masks are required.

The post is at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.

For pick-up orders, call 336-375-3265.

* * * *

The Kiwanis Club of Greensboro will welcome Charlie Collicutt, director of the Guilford County Board of Elections, as the guest speaker Dec. 7. The meeting will be at noon at the Starmount Forest Country Club, One Sam Snead Drive in Greensboro. Guests are invited.

To make a reservation, call 336-337-7230.

* * * *

Healthy Communities A3 will hold its 11th Mayor’s Fitness Challenge “Get Outdoors — Get Healthy” awards celebration at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 over Zoom.