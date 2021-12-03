Club Happenings

Announcements
American Legion Cone Post 386 will resume hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4.
The post is now permitting indoor dining on a space available basis.
Hot dogs are $2 and chips are 50 cents. Masks are required.
The post is at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.
For pick-up orders, call 336-375-3265.
* * * *
The Kiwanis Club of Greensboro will welcome Charlie Collicutt, director of the Guilford County Board of Elections, as the guest speaker Dec. 7. The meeting will be at noon at the Starmount Forest Country Club, One Sam Snead Drive in Greensboro. Guests are invited.
To make a reservation, call 336-337-7230.
* * * *
Healthy Communities A3 will hold its 11th Mayor’s Fitness Challenge “Get Outdoors — Get Healthy” awards celebration at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 over Zoom.
Awards for those with the most steps include: Mayor’s Cup — Asheboro city school with most steps per participant; Superintendent’s Cup — Randolph County school with most steps per participant; A3 Plaque — team with highest number of steps, top three teams, top three males, top three females, top county team and top county individuals.
To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87987470166. The meeting ID is 879 8747 0166.
To join by phone, call 13017158592 and use the same meeting ID.
For information, call 336-625-2993.
* * * *
The Wyndham Championship holiday merchandise sale featuring discounts ends today, Dec. 3. The 83rd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 2-7.
The sale will benefit the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs of Greensboro.
Most items will be discounted up to 40%. Shoppers must pay for all purchases by credit card — American Express, Visa, MasterCard and Discover.
The sale is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is at 5412 Dorchester Road in the house adjacent to the 18th green at Sedgefield Country Club.
