Club Happenings

Quilts of Valor by Guilford Battle Chapter NSDAR

The Guilford Battle Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution awarded Quilts of Valor to these area veterans on Sept. 8: Seated (from left): James Hale and Frank Smith. Second row: James Flanigan, Noel von Glahn, Joe Harkins, Jeffrey Moss, John Hoselton, Ron Flippin and Scott Mason. Third Row: James Phillips Jr., Derek Doe, Paul Kendrick (not visible). Led by Quilts of Valor chairwoman and Daughter Marty Smith and her committee, they have made and awarded more than 166 quilts to veterans in the past two years.

 LINDA BRANCH, PROVIDED

Announcements

The Piedmont Bird Club‘s annual Big Sit at the Bog Garden on Hobbs Road in Greensboro will begin around 8 a.m. Oct. 8 and will end around 8 p.m.

The Big Sit is an annual, international, non-competitive birding event originated by the New Haven Bird Club.

This is a relaxed day of bird watching. Members gather at the far end of the Bog Garden walkway and tally all the birds they see and/or hear from their 17’ circle.

This is a floating event.

For questions or to participate, email piedmontbirdclub@gmail.com.

Also, the club has planned a weekday field trip for those who can participate at 8 a.m. Oct. 12 at Price Park at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Library, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro. Participants will meet near the parking lot area for about three hours.

Price Park provides a variety of habitat including open meadow, low scrub growth area and ponds which should provide the opportunity to see migrating warblers and others.

For questions or to participate, contact piedmontbirdclub@gmail.com.

* * * *

The American Legion Post 386 holds hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.

The cost is $2.50 and customers may dine in or take out.

For pick-up orders, call 336-375-3265.

Reunions

The Greensboro High School (now Grimsley) Class of 1952 (the class of former Greensboro Mayor Jim Melvin) will meet for lunch to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its graduation at Mimi’s Cafe in Friendly Center at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 24.

For information, contact Bob Laughon at 614-861-0490 or laughonb@gmail.com.

Those who plan to attend should contact Laughon and let him know.

