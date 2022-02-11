Club Happenings

Announcements
American Legion Cone Post 386 resumed hot dog sales on Feb. 5 after a weather-related hiatus.
The post holds hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. It permits indoor dining as space allows. Masks are required.
Hot dogs are $2 and chips are 50 cents.
The post is at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.
For pick-up orders, call 336-375-3265.
* * * *
Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for 2 p.m. Feb. 13. Participants will hike the newest section of the Uwharrie National Recreation Trail — Walker’s Creek, located at 6871 High Pine Church Road in Asheboro.
Hikers should meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market, 134 S. Church St., for directions and carpooling. If it rains, the hike will likely be canceled.
There are no steep climbs or descents and the trail is well laid out.
Dogs are welcome.
For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.