Club Happenings

Announcements
The High Point Historical Society will host Richard R. Bennington, author of “High Point University and the Furniture Industry,” at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.
Bennington will discuss the history of the partnership between the High Point Furniture Market and HPU and the impact that real-world exposure has had on students and the industry.
For information, call 336-885-1859.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!