 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Club Happenings
0 Comments
Club Happenings

Club Happenings

  • 0
Books for everyone

Greensboro’s Hamilton Lakes Lions Club purchased enough books so that each student at Wiley Elementary School could select two books for the holidays. “Literacy is a part of our mission,” said club president Jim Lumsden. “And since we adopted this school, every child here is important to us.” Pictured, Lion Eric Lee helps preschool student Jy’Larren Haizlip select a book for Christmas.

 HAMILTON LAKES LIONS CLUB, PROVIDED

Announcements

The High Point Historical Society will host Richard R. Bennington, author of “High Point University and the Furniture Industry,” at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.

Bennington will discuss the history of the partnership between the High Point Furniture Market and HPU and the impact that real-world exposure has had on students and the industry.

For information, call 336-885-1859.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Follow these pet friendly tips for a paw-sitively amazing Christmas

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Statins make controlling diabetes harder

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert