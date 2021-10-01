Club Happenings

Announcements
The New Garden/Guilford College Community Alliance will lead a walk Oct. 10 along a mile stretch of West Friendly Avenue in Greensboro to describe the “ghosts” of significant sites that once stood along the avenue in the Heritage Community.
The walk will start at 3 p.m. from 5307 W. Friendly Ave., the historic Kimrey-Haworth House that is threatened with destruction. The sidewalk route will lead past historic sites that will be described by local historians and longtime residents, ending at Friends Homes West, the former site of the Coble dairy farm.
For information, contact Max L. Carter at 336-292-7316 or mcarter@guilford.edu.
* * * *
The American Legion Cone Post 386 will have a hot dog sale 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.
Sales are carry out only; no indoor dining. Masks are mandatory.
To place carry-out orders, call 336-375-3265.
Hot dogs are $2 each and potato chips are 50 cents. Sales are cash only.
* * * *
The High Point Historical Society Monthly Program Series will take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Paddled South Brewing Company, 602 N. Main St. in High Point. This program is free and open to the public.
This month’s topic is Meet the Authors — “North Carolina Triad Beer: A History.” Highlighting a locally owned brewery, the program will include a discussion and book signing of “North Carolina Triad Beer: A History” with authors Erin Lawrimore and Richard Cox. Paddled South will offer a custom HPHS “1859” brew and Lobster Dogs Food Truck will be onsite.
UNCG Libraries staff and local beer historians Cox and Lawrimore published “North Carolina Triad Beer: A History” in July of this year, along with David Gwynn. The book explores the 250-year-long history of the brewing industry in the Triad. It looks at early Moravian communities, saloon workers in the nineteenth century, large beer factories and current craft breweries using old business records, marketing materials and oral history interviews.
For information, call 336-883-3022.
* * * *
Family Service of the Piedmont‘s 12th annual Jamestown Pig Pickin’ will be from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 9 at the home of Dr. Steven and Andrea Davis of Jamestown.
There will be barbecue pork and chicken served by BBQ Joe’s, southern sides, desserts, beer and wine, a raffle, silent auction, and live music.
This year’s theme is Derby Days: Hats and Hogs.
The fundraiser aims to increase awareness of Family Service in Jamestown as well as raise funds to support agency programs. Last year’s Safe at Home Pig Pickin’ raised more than $150,000.
For information, call 336-801-1154 or visit jamestownpigpickin.com.
* * * *
Health Communities A3 in Asheboro has announced the 11th Mayor’s Fitness Challenge — Oct. 2-Nov. 13. The Mayor’s Walks take place on Saturdays and the hikes on Sunday.
The Mayor’s Walks schedule is:
Saturday, Oct. 2: Parkrun 5K (walk/run) at Creekside Park, Archdale
Oct. 9: Walk in Trinity; meet at the parking lot near old Braxton Craven School, Trinity
Oct. 16: Walk on Ramseur Rail Trail section of the Deep River State Trail, 5960 U.S. 64, Ramseur
Oct. 23: Human Race 5K (walk/run) at 10 a.m., Bicentennial Park, Asheboro
Oct. 30: Walk at Freedom Park, Liberty
Nov. 6: Walk at Clay Presell Park, Seagrove
Nov. 13: Walk at Randleman Greenway on Deep River State Trail, Randleman
All walks begin at 9 a.m. with the exception of the Asheboro walk which starts at 10 a.m. All walks will start at the site of the walk.
Hikes are scheduled for:
Oct. 10: Hike at Franklinville Rail Trail and historic Faith Rock
Oct. 17: Hike at the Birkhead Wilderness in the Uwharrie National Forest
Oct. 24: Hike at Purgatory Mountain at the N.C. Zoo
Oct. 31: Hike at Mount Shepherd Retreat Center to the highest point in Randolph County
Nov. 7: Hike at Caraway Conference Center and Camp
All hikes will meet at the downtown Asheboro Farmer’s Market at 1:30 p.m. to car caravan to the site of the hike.
If it is raining at the time of the event, the event will be canceled/postponed. For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.
To learn more and to register, visit www.healthycommunitiesA3.com.