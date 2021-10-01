Club Happenings

Announcements

The New Garden/Guilford College Community Alliance will lead a walk Oct. 10 along a mile stretch of West Friendly Avenue in Greensboro to describe the “ghosts” of significant sites that once stood along the avenue in the Heritage Community.

The walk will start at 3 p.m. from 5307 W. Friendly Ave., the historic Kimrey-Haworth House that is threatened with destruction. The sidewalk route will lead past historic sites that will be described by local historians and longtime residents, ending at Friends Homes West, the former site of the Coble dairy farm.

For information, contact Max L. Carter at 336-292-7316 or mcarter@guilford.edu.

* * * *

The American Legion Cone Post 386 will have a hot dog sale 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.

Sales are carry out only; no indoor dining. Masks are mandatory.

To place carry-out orders, call 336-375-3265.

Hot dogs are $2 each and potato chips are 50 cents. Sales are cash only.

* * * *