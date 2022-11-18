Club Happenings

Activities

The Euterpe Music Club of Greensboro held a music program, a recital of music students and their teachers, on Oct. 30 at Rehobeth United Methodist Church’s sanctuary using two fine instruments, a Steinway piano and a three-manual organ.

The teachers were Paul Stewart and Tamar Saliashvili.

Performing students included: James Esterline, James Hamilton, Apsara Koneswaran, Jaya Koneswaran and Bob Lane.

The Euterpe teachers studios were represented by Ginny Hotchkiss, Emily Morgan and Sandra White.

* * * *

The Junior League of High Point recently partnered with The Salvation Army of High Point and the Millis Regional Health Education Center to host another Kids in the Kitchen program. This event serves local youth and focuses on healthful eating and living. This year, the Kids in the Kitchen program consisted of a three-part workshop in which children participated in an exercise program, a nutrition tutorial and a healthy cooking class. League members emphasized simple changes children and their families can make to add nutritional value to their meals and the importance of exercise for optimal physical and mental health. At the end of the event, each child received a goodie bag with healthful snacks and exercise equipment.

Kids in the Kitchen is part of a larger initiative by the Association of Junior Leagues International designed to promote the organization’s long-time commitment to improving the health and wellness of children.

Over the past 15 years, the league has been proud to facilitate its Kids in the Kitchen program for hundreds of children from the High Point community. AJLI featured the success of program at http://kidsinthekitchen.ajli.org/jl-programs/jl-high-point-kids-kitchen/.

Announcements

The 2022 High Point Holiday Party, hosted by Furnitureland Rotary and presented by Bethany Medical and The Lenny Peters Foundation, will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 19 in downtown High Point.

Complimentary trolley rides on the Support Local Retailers Trolley Hop will begin at noon and include 10 stops, taking passengers to 13 retailers. A separate trolley will carry passengers through High Point University to see the Christmas decorations. Trolley riders are invited to participate in a scavenger hunt. The first 150 participants to complete the scavenger hunt will receive a complimentary High Point Holiday Party shirt.

From 3 to 7 p.m. the Smithrock Roofing Holiday Market and Craft Bazaar, featuring 60 vendors and food trucks, will be at the intersection of Elm and Church streets and the Truist Point concourse. There will be three Kids Zones featuring 10 bounce houses, pictures with Santa, face painting, hot cocoa and s’mores at the Food Lion tent and a special holiday treat for the first 1,000 kids to visit the information tent. All kid zone activities and treats are complimentary.

A tree lighting ceremony, emceed by Mix 99.5, will begin at 5 p.m. featuring live performances throughout the evening. The ceremony will end with the lighting of High Point’s Christmas tree, a performance by the Williams Memorial CME Church Choir and fireworks.

For information, visit www.FurniturelandRotary.org.

* * * *

The American Legion Post 386 holds hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.

The cost is $2.50 and customers may dine in or take out.

For pick-up orders, call 336-375-3265.

The post will not hold hot dog sales on Nov. 26.

* * * *

Summit Rotary has installed and adopted Little Free Libraries — Take a Book, Share a Book throughout the Greensboro area and is now in need of more books of almost any kind.

After the COVID-19 hiatus, Rotarians are now constructing six new Little Free Libraries, small boxes housing books for anyone to take and possibly replenish. The old Little Free Libraries are being refurbished and will be reused. These eco-friendly and low maintenance libraries encourage literacy and reading for all age groups but children’s books are particularly desired. Book donations are welcome.

For information, contact Rotarian Lynn Pittman at lynn.pitman@gmail.com.

Grants

The Piedmont Bird Club has launched its ninth annual minigrant program — an opportunity for individuals, communities, nonprofits and youth to do a project that promotes the study and protection of birds and other natural resources in the Piedmont.

Types of projects include: Sustainable plantings for wildlife in a public area, bird boxes for a neighborhood park, restoration of nesting boxes and educational presentation materials or projects for youth to help them learn about birds and conservation.

The application deadline is Dec. 5. Grants for amounts up to $500 will be awarded in January for projects to be completed by Aug. 1, 2023. Projects may be conducted in the late winter, spring or early summer.

For information, visit www.piedmontbirdclub.org.

Past recipients have included local beautification and conservation groups, neighborhood associations, retirement communities, schools, churches, youth groups, students, and PBC members.