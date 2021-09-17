Club Happenings

Activities

The 2021 Greensboro Symphony Presentation Ball, chaired by Laura Lanier Lorenz, planned several events this summer for the 12 debutantes who will be presented at the Presentation Ball in December.

Presentation Ball parents Ellen Lloyd, Floy Collis and Lynda Gordon planned a charcuterie and philanthropic party in July. The 12 debutantes assembled welcome gift bags for the 40 students in the Beginning Strings program at Cone and Peck elementary schools.

The welcome bags included compact discs of the Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra performances, blocks of rosin and music folders from Moore Music and snacks. The young women wrote notes of encouragement to each student and decorated the gift bags. They also delivered the bags to the elementary schools so they would have them when school started.

Announcements

American Legion Cone Post 386 resumed hot dog sales Sept. 11 and members say it was a great success.

Sales will continue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and will be carry-out only. Masks are mandatory.

To place carry-out orders, call 336-375-3265.