Club Happenings

Activities
The 2021 Greensboro Symphony Presentation Ball, chaired by Laura Lanier Lorenz, planned several events this summer for the 12 debutantes who will be presented at the Presentation Ball in December.
Presentation Ball parents Ellen Lloyd, Floy Collis and Lynda Gordon planned a charcuterie and philanthropic party in July. The 12 debutantes assembled welcome gift bags for the 40 students in the Beginning Strings program at Cone and Peck elementary schools.
The welcome bags included compact discs of the Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra performances, blocks of rosin and music folders from Moore Music and snacks. The young women wrote notes of encouragement to each student and decorated the gift bags. They also delivered the bags to the elementary schools so they would have them when school started.
Announcements
American Legion Cone Post 386 resumed hot dog sales Sept. 11 and members say it was a great success.
Sales will continue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and will be carry-out only. Masks are mandatory.
To place carry-out orders, call 336-375-3265.
Hot dogs are $2 each and potato chips are 50 cents. Sales are cash only.
The post is at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.
* * * *
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Beta Iota Omega Chapter‘s Target 4-The Arts! committee will virtually host “Exposing HBCU Art” at the University Galleries at N.C. A&T from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 26.
Paul Baker, the director of University Galleries and professor of history at A&T, will be the special guest for the program.
The University Galleries began more than 60 years ago as the African Heritage Center.
Target 4-The Arts! exposes students to arts enrichment and culture by focusing on visual and performing arts and by showcasing talent through the exploration of writers, entertainers and various other artists. Target 4-The Arts! has a Harlem Renaissance focus that celebrates the contributions of African-American artists during the Harlem Renaissance through student research and chapter sponsorship of student talent showcases. It also has a Black Arts Movement focus that is centered on student research and celebration of African-American artists during the Black Arts Movement.
To register for this event, visit bit.ly/BIOHBCUArt.
* * * *
The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 6.
Maegan Luckett of Duke Gardens will share tips for creating a pocket prairie in Piedmont landscapes. She installed a pocket prairie in a parking lot median at Duke Hospital. She will define pocket prairies and the best practices for planting these unique garden spaces.
To register, visit ncwildflower.org or email triadco@ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.
* * * *
The Metropolitan Greensboro Area Section of the National Council of Negro Women will celebrate its fifth anniversary from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 with a virtual event featuring Dr. Brian Shackleford, who will share updates and details on COVID-19.
Shackleford is among the physicians in Guilford County leading efforts to help residents receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
The section will also present live entertainment.
The event is open to men and women.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/2afh6jad or www.eventbrite.com.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.