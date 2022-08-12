 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Club Happenings

Announcements

Women of Greensboro’s NAACP has arranged a farewell luncheon for Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. The event is set for noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 in the C.H. Brown Jr. Family Life Center, 1105 Willow Road in Greensboro.

The cost is $25 and it is payable at the door. Reservations are required via email at win5400gso@gmail.com.

Contreras is leaving GCS this month to become chief executive officer of Raleigh-based The Innovation Project, “which brings together forward-thinking North Carolina school district superintendents to find and implement innovative and transformative practices in public education so that students and their communities can thrive.”

Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for 2 p.m. Aug. 14. Participants will hike to Cooper Mountain Cemetery in the Birkhead Wilderness off Lassiter Mill Road in Asheboro.

Hikers should meet at 2 p.m. at the Robbins Branch Trailhead or at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market, 134 S. Church St., for directions and carpooling.

A future hike is planned for Sept. 11 — participants will hike to Cooler’s Knob in the Birkhead Wilderness from Tot Hill Farm Trailhead. Also, hikers will visit the historic gravesite of Col. Balfour that is located nearby.

For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

