Club Happenings

You started seeds in spring and watched as they sprouted. You watered, fertilized and even staked plants as they grew. Visions of summer salads, grilled vegetables and homemade pickles danced in your head. Then one day, black blotches, yellow-spotted leaves and mushy bottoms showed up. Many home gardeners lovingly tend their plants only to find them ravaged by unknown forces before harvest time. AP gardening writer Jessica Damiano says you first must identify which ailment is affecting your plants. Check seed packets for information on pest and disease resistance. In some cases you'll want to change how you water or prepare the soil. In other cases you might apply a fungicide or insecticide or — with slugs — some beer or salt.