Club Happenings

Announcements
The Graham Historical Museum Advisory Board will present a historical walking tour of downtown Graham from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Aug. 6. The tour starts and ends at the museum at 135 W. Elm St.
Join Russell Compton, a local historian, discussing architecture and the history of Graham. The information is suitable for individuals in high school and older.
The tour is free but registration is required. To register, visit www.cityofgraham.com/historical-museum.
