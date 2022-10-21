Club Happenings

Announcements

AAUW Greensboro, in collaboration with the local chapter of the American Chemical Society, will offer a one hour presentation on the chemistry of textiles: Fabulous Fibers — The Chemistry of Fabrics.

The program will feature Preeti Arya of the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York City; Hemali Rathnayake of the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, Greensboro; and moderator AAUW member Terra McKee who will be on Zoom from the chemistry department of N.C. A&T.

Register at https://forms.gle/DApnPXGFfphhXT836 to receive the Zoom link for the 10:30 a.m. Oct 22 event.

National Chemistry Week is an annual event held in the United States to raise public awareness of the importance of chemistry in everyday life. It is coordinated by the American Chemical Society. AAUW Greensboro is funded in part by a community grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro. For information, visit https://greensboro-nc.aauw.net.

* * * *

The Pilot Club of Asheboro will hold its annual Veterans Day Luminaria Service at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in front of the historic Randolph County Courthouse, 145 Worth St. in Asheboro.

The program to follow the lighting of the luminarias will include an invocation from the Rev. Fred Huffstetler, associate pastor at Central United Methodist Church, speaker Randolph County District Attorney Andy Gregson, the reading of the names of the veterans being honored and patriotic music by Tim Greene. The Southwestern Randolph High School JROTC will present the colors and the Randolph County Honor Guard will provide the 21-gun salute and taps to conclude the program.

The Veterans Day Parade begins at 4 p.m. and ends at the courthouse and veterans memorial on Worth Street.

Luminaries, in honor of or in memory of veterans, can be purchased from Pilot Club members from 3:30-5 p.m., about a half hour prior to the service. Each luminaria costs $5 and includes a flag in addition to the name of the veteran being honored or remembered and his/her branch of service. Luminaries may also be preordered by mailing a check made out to the Pilot Club of Asheboro to P.O. Box 3107, Asheboro NC 27204. Include the veteran’s name and branch of service along with the name and contact information for the sender.

Those attending are also asked to bring canned food to be used in the luminaries and to be donated to Christians United Outreach Center after the service. The money raised from this project will be used to purchase bicycle safety books for fourth graders in the Asheboro City Schools.

For information, email lcovington@triad.rr.com.

* * * *

The Piedmont Bird Club will visit Guilford County Farm from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 5. Participants should meet at the trail kiosk at the Guilford County Farm, 7315 Howerton Road in Elon.

Participants may expect to see include Eastern meadowlark, blue herons, hawks, vireos, swallows and sparrows as well as other late migrants.

For questions or to participate, contact piedmontbirdclub@gmail.com.

* * * *

United Way of Greater Greensboro and Young Leaders will host their annual trunk-or-treat from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at 1500 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro. Local volunteers will decorate trunks in a festive, fall fashion and hand out treats for children in the community. This event is free and open to the public.

For information, including volunteer opportunities, contact UWGG’s April Laughlin at 336-378-5026 or april.laughlin@unitedwaygso.org.

Families, businesses and student organizations are invited to decorate trunks and distribute candy, volunteer as event support or host a candy drive.

Interested parties can sign up to volunteer at www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Calendar.

* * * *

The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Kathleen Clay Edwards Library Meeting Room, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro.

Ann Walter-Fromson will present the program on how to use the iNaturalist website and the iNaturalist smart phone app. She will demonstrate how the iNaturalist community can help with plant identification, with understanding the timing of plant life-cycle events, and where specific plants are found. It is recommended that attendees set up a free account at www.iNaturalist.org and also download the free iNaturalist smart phone app (IOS or Android) if needed.

Walter-Fromson is an active member of the Triad Chapter, T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society in Guilford County and Piedmont Bird Club. She is a certified North Carolina Environmental Educator and a graduate of the Certificate in Native Plant Studies program at the North Carolina Botanical Garden in Chapel Hill.

* * * *

The High Point Historical Society will present High Point City Lake Past and Present at 11 a.m. Nov. 16 at City Lake Park, 602 W. Main St. in Jamestown.

Tracy Pegram from High Point Parks and Recreation will talk about the history of the park and the renovations just finished. Participants will have time to walk around and enjoy the exhibit which documents the history of City Lake Park.

Fundraisers

The Kiwanis Club of High Point‘s annual Chicken Feed is set for 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at First Baptist Church, 405 N. Main St. in High Point.

The menu includes port-a-pit barbecue chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll, dessert and drink for $14. Drive-thru and business and home delivery will be available. Business delivery is available for orders of 10 or more dinners. The club will not offer a dine in option this year.

To purchase tickets, visit www.kiwanishighpoint.org or reach out to a Kiwanian (make checks payable to Kiwanis Children’s Fund). Tickets must be purchased in advance.

To set up deliveries, email Bobby Jones at bobbyjonesrwj@gmail.com.

All funds supports club projects that help children. The club supports the High Point Arts Council, Salvation Army of High Point, The Arc of High Point, Growing High Point, Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, Greater High Point Food Alliance, Shift Ed, D-UP, Macedonia Family Resource Center, Boys & Girls Club of High Point, High Point Community Theatre, Community Collaborative for Children, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Emerywood Baptist Food Pantry.

Grants

The Piedmont Bird Club has launched its ninth annual minigrant program — an opportunity for individuals, communities, nonprofits and youth to do a project that promotes the study and protection of birds and other natural resources in the Piedmont.

Types of projects include: Sustainable plantings for wildlife in a public area, bird boxes for a neighborhood park, restoration of nesting boxes and educational presentation materials or projects for youth to help them learn about birds and conservation.

The application deadline is Dec. 5. Grants for amounts up to $500 will be awarded in January for projects to be completed by Aug. 1, 2023. Projects may be conducted in the late winter, spring or early summer.

For information, visit www.piedmontbirdclub.org.

Past recipients have included local beautification and conservation groups, neighborhood associations, retirement communities, schools, churches, youth groups, students, and PBC members.

Scholarships

The Guilford Rotary Charitable Foundation, part of the Guilford Rotary Club, awarded William Lee, Dakota Passmore, Adaobi Ukadike-Ellis, Victoria Johnson, Andriana BarreraRamire, Jonathan Guthrie, Stephanie Sisk, Nickkita Ramnine and Rebecca Katz each a $1,000 scholarship in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements at UNCG.

Twice a year, Guilford Rotary awards “Student Veteran Scholarships” to student veterans to help them as they transition from military service to civilian life, as well as to recognize them for their service. Three of the recipients served in the U.S. Army, one in the U.S. Marine Corps, one served in the U.S. Army Reserves, and two served in the U.S. Navy. The average length of service for the recipients was six years. Two of the awardees are pursuing degrees in nursing, one in therapeutic recreation, one in accounting, one in elementary education/political science, one in business administration, one in finance/information systems, one in communications studies, and one at the masters level in teaching English as a second language.