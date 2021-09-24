Club Happenings

For information, visit https://jamestownrotaryclub.com.

Awards

The Guilford County Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction presented its Distinguished Leadership Award to Jimmie and Vickie Hughes.

This award was established by the chapter for members’ financial commitment to the success of the chapter.

Vickie Hughes was selected by her peers in 2020 for the 2019 Member of the Year. Vickie has served as Guilford County Top Teens of America adviser for four years, past president, past first and second vice president, literacy chairwoman, and status of women chairwoman.

Presently she serves as secretary of the chapter and community partnership chairwoman.

On the national level, she serves as assistant top teen adviser. On the area level, Hughes serves as election chairwoman and a member of the nominating committee, past literacy chairwoman and past area IV Top Teen Advisor.

The chapter honored the couple with a plaque.

Currently, Cynthia Carlton Thompson serves as president, Sharon Mitchell as first vice president and Gloria Jackson as second vice president.

