Club Happenings

Announcements
American Legion Cone Post 386 appreciates the loyalty of its customers during the pandemic.
Since resuming hotdog sales Sept. 11, the post has not noticed a decline in demand. Sales are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. and carry out only; no indoor dining. Masks are mandatory.
To place carry-out orders, call 336-375-3265.
Hot dogs are $2 each and potato chips are 50 cents. Sales are cash only.
The post is at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.
* * * *
The Jamestown Rotary 60th annual Horse Show, sponsored by the Jamestown Rotary Club, is set for 10 a.m. Oct. 2 at the Piedmont Saddle Club, 8001 Leabourne Road in Colfax.
Club members will be volunteers at the event which is promoted and sanctioned by The Piedmont Horseman’s Association.
More than 50 English and Western riding classes will be in full competition and judged for their skills and showmanship.
Concessions and food will be available along with raffles and prizes at this free event.
Proceeds will benefit local charities and nonprofits.
For information, visit https://jamestownrotaryclub.com.
Awards
The Guilford County Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction presented its Distinguished Leadership Award to Jimmie and Vickie Hughes.
This award was established by the chapter for members’ financial commitment to the success of the chapter.
Vickie Hughes was selected by her peers in 2020 for the 2019 Member of the Year. Vickie has served as Guilford County Top Teens of America adviser for four years, past president, past first and second vice president, literacy chairwoman, and status of women chairwoman.
Presently she serves as secretary of the chapter and community partnership chairwoman.
On the national level, she serves as assistant top teen adviser. On the area level, Hughes serves as election chairwoman and a member of the nominating committee, past literacy chairwoman and past area IV Top Teen Advisor.
The chapter honored the couple with a plaque.
Currently, Cynthia Carlton Thompson serves as president, Sharon Mitchell as first vice president and Gloria Jackson as second vice president.
* * * *
Each year the Junior League of High Point marks the end of its league year with a celebratory annual dinner. This year’s festivities took place in-person at the String & Splinter Club and included the granting of the league’s annual Spirit of the League and Most Active Sustainer awards.
The league’s Spirit of the League Award recognizes an active member who has contributed exceptional service through her efforts to go above and beyond to meet the needs of others. The 2021 winner was Stephanie Young.
The league’s Most Active Sustainer Award recognizes the ongoing dedication to the league by a sustaining member. The winner demonstrates her pride for the league by continuing to advance its mission and support its current initiatives. This year’s winner was Erin Miller.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.