Club Happenings

Announcements

American Legion Cone Post 386 is now available for daily rental for occasions such as wedding receptions, meetings, baby showers, etc.

It is located at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro and has the capacity for 165 people.

For rental information, call the post at 336-375-3265, finance officer April Barnes at 336-580-5783 or email alpost386@gmail.com.

* * * *

The Graham Historical Museum Advisory Board will present a lunch-and-learn series at the museum, 135 W. Elm St.

Mark Cryan, a professor of sport management at Elon University, will discuss textile leagues and minor league baseball in Alamance County.

This program will take place from noon to 1 p.m. May 18 in the outdoor courtyard of the museum. Participants will move indoors if it rains.

Participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch and a friend. Admission is free. Registration is required; visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com to register.

The event will also air live online on the city of Graham’s YouTube channel.

* * * *

The Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group is looking for volunteers to be the secretary/treasurer and executive officer of the group.

If these positions are not filled, this veterans group will likely be disbanded after the Memorial Day event with the remaining funds donated to the Guilford County Veterans Memorial.

For information, call 336-676-5149 or email Clingenpeel1@gmail.com.

* * * *

Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for 2 p.m. May 15. Participants will hike the Russell Gold Mine in Montgomery County, north of the town of Eldorado.

From 1804-1823, North Carolina was the exclusive supplier of gold to the U.S. Mint for the minting of all U.S. gold coins. Until the California gold rush of 1849, North Carolina was the largest producer of gold in the U.S.

Commercial gold production in North Carolina continued until 1938 with the last mine closing in Montgomery County at that time.

The Russell Gold Mine, one of the largest mines in the area, continued in production till the early 1900s. This mine has a shaft of more than 100 feet in depth. During its prime, several hundred miners lived in the surrounding area and worked the site on a daily basis.

Hikers should meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market, 134 S. Church St., for directions and carpooling.

For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.

* * * *

Greensboro’s Khalif Court No. 90, in partnership with Pace of the Triad, will hold its second annual National Community Health Initiative Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at the Khalif Event Center, 2000 Wendover Ave. East in Greensboro.

The public event will offer free blood pressure and blood glucose checks, as well as free health education handouts at information stations, to raise awareness of health initiatives that affect the community.

The NCHI Committee is also planning a walk from 8 to 10 a.m. June 4 at Barber Park in Greensboro. The registration fee is $20 for the walk, with donations going toward charitable endeavors such as diabetes, cancer and high blood pressure.

Khalif Court No. 90 was organized under dispensation in March 1946 and received its charter on Aug. 25, 1946.

This year’s court theme is “The Legacy Continues” as they continue their fundraising efforts and community service work of giving scholarships to students and implementing various charitable projects within the community, such as the upcoming fair.

For information, email mjac2915@gmail.com.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.