Club Happenings

Activities

Approximately 85 volunteers participated in the Summit Rotary and Rotary District 7690 Greensboro area Rotary Clubs’ Food For Families meal packing event on March 12 at Out of the Garden Project’s warehouse.

With Greensboro area Rotarian families, interested friends, Summit Rotary McKnight scholars and Early College at Guilford Interactor students, the participants packed more than 1,000 boxes/4,500 meals/20,000 pounds of food comprised of fresh and shelf stable foods for those in need in the community.

More than 1 million meals have been packed locally by Greensboro area Rotarians in the last 11 years.

* * * *

Twenty-six golfers took advantage of the clear skies and warm weather March 21 to begin the Laidback Golf Tour’s eighth season opener held at Crooked Tree Golf Club in Browns Summit.

The group carded one Hole-in-One, one eagle and 15 birdies on the challenging layout.

New tour member Gary Taylor led all scoring with his round of 78.

Another new member — Tony Henderson from Reidsville — carded his first ever hole-in-one on the seventh hole which is a 157-yard uphill par 3. He used a five-wood for the shot which went in the hole without the group being able to see it due to the incline. His playing group consisted of Fran Hensley, Gary Taylor and Mark Donaldson. The shot earned Henderson an extra $100 to his winnings.

The tour’s next tournament is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 7 at the Danville Golf Club. Entry fee is $70 for tour members and yearly tour memberships are $40.

Registration is required by April 1 and can be made by emailing golftripman@yahoo.com.

Announcements

The Piedmont Bird Club met over Zoom on March 17 and learned about birds in Iceland.

Last summer, a group led by PBC member Lynn Mosely spent 10 days discovering the bird life of Iceland. Iceland is a small volcanically-active island in the North Atlantic Ocean just below the Arctic Circle.

The country’s location gives it unique geographic and geologic features and makes it home to a great variety of birds.

In addition to spotting many birds, the group observed glaciers, geysers and (at a distance) an erupting volcano.

Moseley narrates this presentation, featuring photographs by Ann Van Sant, one of several PBC members on the trip.

To watch it, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=obMKlch1rzM.

* * * *

The Piedmont Bird Club and T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society support a teen birding group — Piedmont Young Birders.

The group meets once a month for bird outings and is open to middle and high school students. The next field trip is 9 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Southwest Park in Greensboro.

High school students can earn service learning credit.

Volunteers from PBC and Audubon are welcome to come to the outings and mentor the teens.

For information, email melsbuck@yahoo.com.

Awards

Donna Lawrence Staley was awarded the Community Service Award at the March meeting of the Colonel Balfour Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. Established in 1995, the award provides an opportunity for DAR chapters to recognize worthy individuals and organizations for outstanding unpaid voluntary achievements in cultural, educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historical, citizenship or environmental conservation endeavors. DAR members may receive the award, but not for activities related to the DAR.

Staley, raised in Seagrove, is a resident of Winston-Salem. She retired as a media coordinator from Sedge Garden School of Mathematics and Science. She joined DAR in 2003 and has served as chaplain, vice regent and secretary. She was recognized by the regent, Kathie P. Thompson, for her volunteer work with Forsyth County Public Library. In acknowledging her efforts, Thompson presented Staley with a certificate and a medal.

Special guests at the awards ceremony included Brian Hart, library director; Elizabeth Skinner, deputy director; and Staley’s daughter, Denette Staley.

