Club Happenings

Activities

The Junior League of Greensboro hosted its 11th annual Touch-A-Truck event recently at the Volvo Group North America campus in Greensboro. The family-friendly festival provided an interactive, hands-on opportunity for children to experience and learn about the many types of vehicles that help protect, build and sustain the community.

The event featured vehicles from the Greensboro Fire Department, Greensboro Police Department, Greensboro Transit Authority and other local businesses. Representing Volvo Group North America were Mack Anthem 70-inch sleeper and Mack Anthem day cab models, along with Volvo VNL 760 sleeper trucks.

Announcements

Summit Rotary Club will hold a food drive for Out of the Garden Project from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Starmount Forest Country Club in the pool parking lot. The club is at 1 Sam Snead Drive in Greensboro.

This is a drive-thru event.

Check donations should be made payable to Out of the Garden Project.

Halloween costumes are encouraged; prizes may be awarded.

For information, visit www.summitrotary.org.

Awards