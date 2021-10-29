Club Happenings

Activities
The Junior League of Greensboro hosted its 11th annual Touch-A-Truck event recently at the Volvo Group North America campus in Greensboro. The family-friendly festival provided an interactive, hands-on opportunity for children to experience and learn about the many types of vehicles that help protect, build and sustain the community.
The event featured vehicles from the Greensboro Fire Department, Greensboro Police Department, Greensboro Transit Authority and other local businesses. Representing Volvo Group North America were Mack Anthem 70-inch sleeper and Mack Anthem day cab models, along with Volvo VNL 760 sleeper trucks.
Announcements
Summit Rotary Club will hold a food drive for Out of the Garden Project from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Starmount Forest Country Club in the pool parking lot. The club is at 1 Sam Snead Drive in Greensboro.
This is a drive-thru event.
Check donations should be made payable to Out of the Garden Project.
Halloween costumes are encouraged; prizes may be awarded.
For information, visit www.summitrotary.org.
Awards
The Joseph Kerner Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded Janet Ward Black, principal owner of Ward Black Law in Greensboro, with the DAR Women in American History award at a recent meeting. This national award is a way to recognize women who have made a difference in their communities and beyond.
As a senior at Concord High School, Black was recognized as the school’s DAR Good Citizen. She was selected Miss North Carolina in 1980 and received the Grand Talent Award at the Miss America Pageant. She is a graduate of Davidson College and Duke University School of Law.
Ward has served as president of both the North Carolina Bar Association and the North Carolina Advocates for Justice. While president of the bar, she instituted a program called “4 All” that allows North Carolinians the opportunity to call and talk to a lawyer at no charge for one day. In the 14 years since its inception, more than 100,00 citizens have talked to a North Carolina lawyer for free.
Established in 1890, the DAR is a nonpolitical women’s service organization with the mission of promoting education, historic preservation and patriotism. For information, visit dar.org.
