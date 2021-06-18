Club Happenings

Announcements

The Junior League of High Point will hold Trucks, Taps, & Tunes from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at 1103 N. Main St. in High Point. Parking is available at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

Participants may enjoy family fun, food trucks, live music from Shane Key and more. There will be raffle items and local vendors.

Event tickets are $15 and can be purchased at jlhp.org/TrucksTapsTunes21.

Participants are encouraged to post-party with the Rockers at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets at highpointrockers.com (use JLHP coupon code HYPE to purchase a ticket for June 19, section 101 or 102).

* * * *

At the June 15 meeting, the Greensboro City Council unanimously voted to accept and approve the donation of a turn-key construction and installation of a Safety Town space at Barber Park. The Safety Town space will be located in a cleared area between the Barber Park Event Center and shelters and sprayground, adjacent to an existing walking trail at the park.