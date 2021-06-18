Club Happenings

Announcements
The Junior League of High Point will hold Trucks, Taps, & Tunes from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at 1103 N. Main St. in High Point. Parking is available at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.
Participants may enjoy family fun, food trucks, live music from Shane Key and more. There will be raffle items and local vendors.
Event tickets are $15 and can be purchased at jlhp.org/TrucksTapsTunes21.
Participants are encouraged to post-party with the Rockers at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets at highpointrockers.com (use JLHP coupon code HYPE to purchase a ticket for June 19, section 101 or 102).
* * * *
At the June 15 meeting, the Greensboro City Council unanimously voted to accept and approve the donation of a turn-key construction and installation of a Safety Town space at Barber Park. The Safety Town space will be located in a cleared area between the Barber Park Event Center and shelters and sprayground, adjacent to an existing walking trail at the park.
The Greensboro Police Foundation and the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, along with several community partners, spearheaded the process of getting the new Safety Town project started. The cost is estimated to be approximately $350,000-$375,000 for a complete, turn-key facility. At this time funds are being raised by the police foundation and the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation.
Once the remaining funds have been secured and a build date finalized, the Greensboro Police Department will begin hosting community meetings in conjunction with Nat Greene Kiwanis Club and city leaders to get input from the community on programming for the new Safety Town space.
Safety Town is a community of scaled-down buildings and roadways used as an outdoor classroom for teaching children lessons about traffic safety, strangers, the dangers of drugs and gun safety. The program is a partnership between the Greensboro Police Department and the Nat Greene Kwanis Club that has endured approximately 40 years.
Achievers
The Summit Rotary Club has announced its Students of the Month for February, March and April:
February: Tyrone Chatman, Southeast Guilford High School; Charnasia Webb, Dudley High School.
March: Ianyee Danielle Haynes, Guilford E-University; Tamorye Thompson, Grimsley High School.
April: Michael Alston, Smith High School; Alyssa Hutchens, Southwest Guilford High School.
This school year, Students of the Month receive a $100 Visa gift card and their nominators also receive a $50 Visa gift card.
The Student Improvement Awards program is a partnership between Summit Rotary, Greensboro Parks and Recreation, Southern Guilford Rotary, Guilford Education Alliance and Awards of Excellence.
Chatman and Webb were named the Students of the Year and each received a $1,000 gift card in recognition of their achievement. They were selected from the 20 Student of the Month winners of the 2020-21 school year.
The Students of the Month for September through January were: Madison Paige Nelson, Brandon Page, Owen Dillon Lee Gross, Salia A. Mass-York, Nasique Dayes, Sierra Raines, Daniela Galenao, Jah’Montay Sutton, Elijah Sene and TyQuairus Hayes.
