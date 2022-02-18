Club Happenings

Announcements
The Bargain Box thrift store, the Junior League of Greensboro‘s longest ongoing fundraiser, is celebrating its 75-year anniversary.
To commemorate its milestone anniversary, the store will host a spring preview sale at its 1410 Mill St. location from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 20.
The Bargain Box began serving the Greensboro community in 1947, when the then Junior League Thrift Shop changed its name to the Bargain Box and opened on Summit Avenue. Since then, it has contributed more than $2 million to the Greensboro community through the work of the league. Among its initiatives is a 20-year partnership with the Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro. Each year, the WRC distributes more than $30,000 worth of Bargain Box vouchers to local women in need.
The Bargain Box operates solely through donations. Anyone can donate items that are in clean, working condition. Donations of gently used clothing, electronics, home goods and accessories are accepted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
In addition to the sale, the Bargain Box will host events throughout 2022 to celebrate its milestone anniversary. Events will be announced on its social media pages (@jlgbargainbox).
•••
Summit Rotary Club has announced its new members: Tim Alyea, retired sales and marketing management professional; Jim Edwards, retired physician; Dr. Robert Groat of Groat Eyecare Associates; Dave Hewitt, owner of DH2H Consulting; Haywood Ingram, retired general surgeon; Treese Mosher, retired event planner; Maurice Quick, owner of Q&A Home Inspections; Joy Cohen Shavitz, owner of JCS Investments; Carol Shina, owner of Creations by Shina; Mark Shina, retired medical devices professional; and Kelli Stennett, owner of TeamLogic IT.
To learn more about being a Summit Rotarian or to attend a regular Friday meeting, email Bubba Atkinson at batkinson@triad.rr.com, send a message on Facebook (Summit Rotary Club) or tweet (@summitrotarync).
•••
The Greensboro History Museum Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at the museum.
The program, “Sampler Stories,” will be presented by Cissy Bailey Smith of Gentle Pursuit Designs. Her presentation will be based on Scottish antique samplers dating between 1720-1850 and will include information on the history of sampler making, the materials used, how to identify Scottish sampler and details about female education in Scotland. Smith, a Greensboro native returned home in 2014 after retiring from CitiGroup, stays busy teaching and lecturing across the nation.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, refreshments will not be served, masks must be worn and the lecture hall will accommodate social distancing.
Members of the guild and museum and the public are invited to attend or to participate by Zoom. To receive a Zoom link, email tfripp@triad.rr.com.
•••
The Triad chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. March 2.
Daniel Stern will present the program, “Versatile, Vivacious Viburnums.” He will look at native viburnums through the lens of ornamental horticulture including different ways to use them in the landscape, cultural requirements, noteworthy cultivars and the biology that informs fruit production.
As director of horticulture at the North Carolina Botanical Garden since 2017, Stern oversees the development, maintenance, plant records and labeling for more than 15 acres of cultivated gardens.
To register, visit ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.
Awards
Summit Rotary Club recently announced the November and December Students of the Month:
November: Michael Smith, junior at High Point Central High School; and Katelyn Hall, senior at High Point Central High.
December: Drew Pais, senior at Northeast Guilford High School.
The award recognizes students who have made notable progress in academics, attendance and attitude despite significant obstacles. Each monthly winner receives a $100 gift card and is invited to a Summit Rotary lunch meeting with their family to receive a plaque. Nominators receive a $50 gift card. The monthly winners are eligible to be selected as the Student of the Year and receive $1,000.
The Student Improvement Award program is a partnership of Summit Rotary Club and Greensboro Parks and Recreation.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.