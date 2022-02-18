Club Happenings

Announcements

The Bargain Box thrift store, the Junior League of Greensboro‘s longest ongoing fundraiser, is celebrating its 75-year anniversary.

To commemorate its milestone anniversary, the store will host a spring preview sale at its 1410 Mill St. location from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 20.

The Bargain Box began serving the Greensboro community in 1947, when the then Junior League Thrift Shop changed its name to the Bargain Box and opened on Summit Avenue. Since then, it has contributed more than $2 million to the Greensboro community through the work of the league. Among its initiatives is a 20-year partnership with the Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro. Each year, the WRC distributes more than $30,000 worth of Bargain Box vouchers to local women in need.

The Bargain Box operates solely through donations. Anyone can donate items that are in clean, working condition. Donations of gently used clothing, electronics, home goods and accessories are accepted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

In addition to the sale, the Bargain Box will host events throughout 2022 to celebrate its milestone anniversary. Events will be announced on its social media pages (@jlgbargainbox).