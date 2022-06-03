 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Club Happenings

Junior League of High Point’s newest members create “Let’s Get Cooking” community service project

Members of the JLHP New Members Class with Reading Connection participants (from left): Mary, Haley Morelli, Sonia, Taylor Beal, Hevin, Katherine Johnson, Jamiss Baker. Not pictured: JLHP New Members Madison Kendrick and Brandi Crumley. The league was asked to provide only the first name of the participants from Reading Connections.

 JUNIOR LEAGUE OF HIGH POINT, PROVIDED

Activities

Each year the Junior League of High Point welcomes talented women into its New Members Class. These women spend a year learning about the league, including its nearly centurylong history and current community impact efforts. At the culmination of their first year, these members create a service project designed to enrich and enhance the community.

This year’s class built on the league’s current focus of education and literacy with their “Let’s Get Cooking” project.

In partnership with Reading Connections, the JLHP New Members recently hosted their “Let’s Get Cooking” event at the league headquarters. Members promoted literacy in the High Point community by working with adult students from Reading Connections to grocery shop and cook a meal while filming two Facebook Live “cooking segments.” The first segment featured Béchamel and the second segment featured chicken kepsa. This project combined literacy and nutrition by helping the participants from Reading Connections read, speak and functionally understand the English language.

Reading Connections works with members of the High Point community to improve their literacy and reading skills. Many of their students are from other countries and are studying English to further their education. Over the course of approximately four months, the JLHP New Member class met with students from Reading Connections to get to know each other. Upon collaboration and communication, it was determined that cooking was a large part of each student’s home and culture. They worked together to make a menu, met at the grocery story to shop for the necessary ingredients for a meal and then cooked the cuisine together.

To learn more about this project, visit https://jlhp.org/2022newmemberproject.

Announcements

The Kiwanis Club of Greensboro will welcome Sandra Hairston, U.S. attorney of the middle district of North Carolina, as speaker June 7.

The club meets at noon at the Starmount Forest Country Club, 1 Sam Snead Drive in Greensboro. Guest are invited.

To make a reservation, call 336-337-7230 or 336-314-9295.

* * * *

The High Point Public Library has introduced a new, free children program: Power of Produce Club (PoP Club). This program, sponsored by the Greater High Point Food Alliance, will be at the High Point Farmer’s Market through the end of the season, Oct. 29, for children ages 4-12.

PoP Club was created by the Oregon City, Ore., farmers market in 2011. Due to its success, it has spread to farmers’ markets all over the nation. Each week, children participating in the program will receive educational materials and crafts focused on growing healthy foods, the nutritional benefits of cooking and eating healthy foods, and financial and physical literacy. Children will also receive three $1 tokens they can choose to spend on their own selection of fresh, locally grown produce or save their tokens for a future market.

The goal of the PoP Club is to empower children to make healthy choices when selecting food to eat. The program offers a chance for children to explore the farmers’ market and learn about the different varieties of fruits and vegetables. Registration and check-in will be located at the designated city of High Point tent at the farmers’ market. For information, email sarah.nareau@highpointnc.gov.

* * * *

The General Greene Antique Automobile Club of America will hold its 46th annual car show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Piedmont Triad Farmer’s Market off Sandy Ridge Road in Greensboro.

In compliance with AACA rules, all vehicles on the show field must have a fire extinguisher and display a windshield card to be judged. Also, all vehicles must be 25 years old or older to be judged.

Pre-registration is encouraged.

For information, contact Don Henza at 336-601-6016 or drhenza@gmail.com.

Also, visit http://generalgreene.org.

+1 
Sandra J. Hairston

Winston-Salem Journal Hairston

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

