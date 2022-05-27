Club Happenings

Activities

The High Point Literary League, formed in March 1981, met May 18 at the High Point Country Club for the first time in two years due to COVID-19.

More than 300 people were in attendance to hear Salisbury author Kristy Woodson Harvey, who spoke about her most recent book, “The Wedding Veil.” It is her first historical fiction novel and follows four women across generations, all bound by a wedding veil and connection to Asheville’s Vanderbilt family.

League members learned that Harvey’s “Peachtree Bluff” series has been purchased by NBC for an upcoming TV series.

The league is a private organization with about 400 members. To learn more about joining, contact Teresa Johnson at teresa@cjprealtors.com.

The league’s next meeting is set for Sept. 14 with Kate Quinn as the guest author. “The Alice Network,” “The Diamond Eye” and “The Rose Code” are a few of her books.

Announcements

Detachment 260 of the Marine Corps League will hold its 15th annual military charity golf tournament Oct. 6 at the Bryan Park Champions Course.

The captain’s choice event begins with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration and warm ups begin at 11 a.m.

To register, visit http://mcl260.info.

For information, call Brian Sowers at 336-207-0601.

Last year’s tournament benefited various local veterans charities, such as The Servant Center, Horsepower Therapeutic Riding Center and Partners Ending Homelessness.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.