Club Happenings

Announcements

The Greensboro History Museum Guild will meet at 10 a.m. April 18 at the museum, 130 Summit Ave. The program on Eileen Collins, the first American woman to command a space mission, will be presented by Jonathan H. Ward, a Fellow, Royal Astronomical Society and a Viking Resident Astronomer. He has written four books on the space program in the last eight years.

Collins, a retired NASA astronaut and U.S. Air Force colonel, has written a memoir with Ward, “Through the Glass Ceiling to the Stars: The Story of the First American Woman to Command a Space Mission.” Copies will be available for sale.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, refreshments will not be served, masks are optional and the lecture hall will accommodate social distancing.

Everyone is invited to attend. For information, call Gayle Fripp at 336-601-6191.

* * * *

The High Point Historical Society will offer a program at 10 a.m. April 20 at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. This program is free and open to the public.

This month’s topic is “Springfield Friends and the Development of High Point” by Joshua Brown, pastor at Springfield Friends Meeting, one of the oldest Quaker churches in the area, celebrating its 250th birthday in 2023.

Brown will explore the connections between Quakers and the growth of modern High Point. Quakers were some of the first settlers of Bush Hill (modern-day Archdale) and, later, were prominent in the founding and development of High Point. Quakers helped build the Plank Road and the railroad, many of the first schools, Guilford College, the first hotels, local banks and the furniture industry. After the Civil War, Quakers from Springfield helped to rebuild the shattered economy of the area and started the first schools for formerly enslaved people.

Brown is in his seventh year at Springfield Friends Meeting. He is the editor of the 100th-anniversary edition of the “Autobiography of Allen Jay” and “A Good Idea of Hell: Letters from a Chasseur à Pied,” a collection of letters from the trenches in World War I, as well as devotional books, family histories and humor collections. He builds folk instruments and has collected more than 1,000 songs, which he shares with schools and community groups.

* * * *

The League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad, one of the largest and most active league chapters in North Carolina, has had a change in leadership.

Jessica Goodman, who had been serving as president, relocated to Washington, D.C., to pursue career opportunities. Long-time league member Mary Ellen Shiflett has assumed the responsibilities of president. She both leads and reports to the LWVPT Board of Directors.

The League of Women Voters is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that works at the national, state and local level to shape public policy and promote responsible citizen participation in all levels of government. The league is best known for its voter services, helping people to vote and sharing facts that help them to make informed decisions. The Piedmont Triad chapter has six roundtables focused on public education, the environment, health care, criminal justice, immigration policy reform and fair elections.

The League of Women Voters recently celebrated its 100th anniversary. Events to celebrate this milestone and commemorate the historic role of LWVNC founder Gertrude Weil, which have been postponed due to pandemic restrictions, will take place Oct. 7. For information, go to www.lwvpt.org.

Early voting starts April 28.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.