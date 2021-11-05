Club Happenings

The program to follow will include an invocation from the Rev. Fred Huffstetler, Central United Methodist Church; speaker Lt. Col. Jason O. Williams, commander of the 28th Security Forces Squadron; the reading of the names of the veterans being honored; and patriotic music by Jace and Caroline Burroughs.

The Southwestern Randolph High School JROTC will present the colors and the Randolph County Honor Guard will provide the 21-gun salute and taps to conclude the program.

The Veterans Day Parade begins at 4 p.m. and ends at the courthouse and Veterans Memorial on Worth Street.

Luminarias, in honor of or in memory of veterans, can be purchased from Pilot Club members from 3:30 p.m. until about a half hour prior to the service. Each luminaria costs $5 and includes a flag in addition to the name of the veteran and his/her branch of service.

Luminarias may also be preordered by mailing a check made out to the Pilot Club of Asheboro to P.O. Box 3107, Asheboro, NC 27204. Include the veteran’s name and branch of service along with the name and contact information for the sender.

For information, call 409-504-9099 or email lcovington@triad.rr.com.

