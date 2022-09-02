 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Club Happenings

  • 0

Announcements

The Greensboro Elks Lodge #602 will hold an inaugural 9/11 event for first responders from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at 2201 W. Cornwallis Drive in Greensboro.

The appreciation lunch is for active or retired first responders and is dine in or take out.

To attend, email debbiebarrow@outlook.com, call 336-337-2335 or email saltensen@aol.com or call 336-707-2179.

RSVP by Sept. 7.

* * * *

The American Legion Cone Post 366 will resume hot dog sales Sept. 10 at the post at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.

Hot dogs are $2.50.

The sales are held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Customers may dine in or take out.

People are also reading…

For pick-up orders, call 336-375-3265.

* * * *

The Piedmont Bird Club‘s fall cookout is 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at Keeley Park’s garden shelter, 4100 Keeley Road in McLeansville.

Participants should bring their own cups. All food, drinks and other supplies will be provided. Lunch will begin at noon. The menu will feature typical cookout items along with vegan items.

Friends and family are welcome.

RSVP by Sept. 10 to Melanie Stadler at pixiechz@gmail.com.

* * * *

The Rotary Clubs of Greensboro will hold Pigstock 2022, a day of smoked barbecue and bluegrass music, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Shooting Star Horse Farm, 5624 Davis Mill Road in Greensboro.

The event is a barbecue competition for the Boss Hawg Championship trophy.

Never Too Late, Hot Wax & The Splinters, and Briar Patch will perform bluegrass music. Everyone is welcome to bring their instruments for open jam sessions accompanied by the bands on breaks.

All proceeds support the Children of Vietnam organization.

To purchase tickets, which are $30-$40, visit tinyurl.com/4wudr84e.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baking star Paul Hollywood returns to the classic recipes

Baking star Paul Hollywood returns to the classic recipes

English baking specialist and judge on "The Great British Baking Show" Paul Hollywood has returned to the basics this summer. He offers ultimate versions of recipes in the new cookbook "Bake." The book is divided into six parts. There's cakes, cookies and scones, breads and flatbreads, pizzas and doughnuts, pastry and pies, and desserts. In addition to adding less sugar — and also less salt — Hollywood has put his own twist on certain recipes. For instance he asks for bread flour — also known as strong flour — in his scones. And he ditches lemon in favor of a lime meringue pie.

Biden blasts 'MAGA Republicans,' 'sickening' attacks on FBI

Biden blasts 'MAGA Republicans,' 'sickening' attacks on FBI

President Joe Biden is forcefully defending the FBI as the agency and its employees have come under criticism and threats of violence since executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Florida residence earlier this month. Biden told a crowd of more than 500 at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania on Tuesday that “It’s sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI." Biden was also promoting his administration’s crime-prevention efforts and continuing to pressure Congress to revive a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. Hailing firearm restrictions recently approved by Congress, Biden said, “We’re not stopping here.”

Watch Now: Related Video

The frozen drink you have to make before summer ends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert