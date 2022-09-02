Club Happenings

Announcements

The Greensboro Elks Lodge #602 will hold an inaugural 9/11 event for first responders from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at 2201 W. Cornwallis Drive in Greensboro.

The appreciation lunch is for active or retired first responders and is dine in or take out.

To attend, email debbiebarrow@outlook.com, call 336-337-2335 or email saltensen@aol.com or call 336-707-2179.

RSVP by Sept. 7.

* * * *

The American Legion Cone Post 366 will resume hot dog sales Sept. 10 at the post at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.

Hot dogs are $2.50.

The sales are held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Customers may dine in or take out.

For pick-up orders, call 336-375-3265.

* * * *

The Piedmont Bird Club‘s fall cookout is 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at Keeley Park’s garden shelter, 4100 Keeley Road in McLeansville.

Participants should bring their own cups. All food, drinks and other supplies will be provided. Lunch will begin at noon. The menu will feature typical cookout items along with vegan items.

Friends and family are welcome.

RSVP by Sept. 10 to Melanie Stadler at pixiechz@gmail.com.

* * * *

The Rotary Clubs of Greensboro will hold Pigstock 2022, a day of smoked barbecue and bluegrass music, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Shooting Star Horse Farm, 5624 Davis Mill Road in Greensboro.

The event is a barbecue competition for the Boss Hawg Championship trophy.

Never Too Late, Hot Wax & The Splinters, and Briar Patch will perform bluegrass music. Everyone is welcome to bring their instruments for open jam sessions accompanied by the bands on breaks.

All proceeds support the Children of Vietnam organization.

To purchase tickets, which are $30-$40, visit tinyurl.com/4wudr84e.