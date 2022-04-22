Club Happenings

Activities

Prior to its monthly meeting, several members of Greensboro’s Dolley Madison Woman’s Club toured Guilford County’s Family Justice Center (www.guilfordcountync.gov/fjc). Sonya Desai, FJC client services coordinator, briefed the group and showed them the extent of the facility. Founder and former Dolley’s president, Guilford Commissioner At Large Kay Cashion led the initiative to create the center which opened in 2014.

FJC is a free community collaborative coordinated response to child abuse, domestic and sexual violence, and elder abuse. Located across from Greensboro’s governmental center at 201 S. Greene St., the center is a one stop facility where survivors can receive help. In High Point, FJC is located at 505 E. Green Drive.

Announcements

The Rotary Club of High Point will be celebrating its 100th anniversary today, April 22, at the High Point Country Club. The evening will begin with a reception at 5 p.m. A dinner and program will follow at 5:45 p.m. with special guest speaker High Point University President Nido Qubein, a club member. Following the dinner there will be an after party at 8 p.m. featuring entertainment by Keith Byrd.

Celebration sponsors include Crescent Ford, High Point, presenting sponsor, Ilderton Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Fidelity Bank, Piedmont Federal, Bethany Medical, CRI Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors, Visit High Point, Secure Test Results, Caliber Homes, HPB Insurance Group in addition to Rotarians. All sponsorship dollars raised are going towards a planned Sensory Garden at the High Point Public Library, the club’s main fundraiser this year.

“The sensory garden will be state of the art and feature elements that stimulate all five senses,” says Carol Andrews Hughes, Rotary Club of High Point president. “It will be open for all, from the 5-year-old on the autism spectrum to the 89-year-old with dementia and everyone in between.”

For information, contact Dave McCoy at hprotary@northstate.net.

••••

The North Carolina Aviation Museum’s Hall of Fame will honor 14 North Carolina aviation pioneers at an induction ceremony and dinner at 5 p.m. April 30 at the N.C. Aviation Museum in Asheboro.

Among the 12 inductees are two astronauts, two pioneering female aviators, two individuals that established major airlines in the state and three aviators that played important and historic roles in World War II. Two additional inductees, while not native to the state, made major contributions to aviation at Kitty Hawk.

Those with local ties include: Viola Estelle Gentry (1894-1988) of Rockingham County and Mary Webb Nicholson (1905-1943) and Major George Earl Preddy (1919-1944), both of Guilford County.

This inaugural induction into the Hall of Fame will be attended by relatives and descendants of the honorees. Representatives of two historic women’s aviation organizations, the 99s Club and Women in Aviation, will participate in the ceremony. The widow of astronaut Capt. Michael J. Smith, who lost his life in the explosion of the space shuttle Challenger, will accept the plaque on his behalf.

The evening will be emceed by Bill Walsh and will also host special guest speaker and aviation historian Lt. Col. Jason Williams.

Tickets for the ceremony and dinner are $50 and are available at www.NCAMHOF.com or by calling the N.C. Aviation Museum at 336-625-0170.

••••

Eastern Randolph Post 81‘s baseball barbecue is set for May 7 at 604 S. Greensboro St. in Liberty.

Dept. Commander Jim Quinlan is the planned speaker.

Tickets are $10 each.

Dine-in begins at 6:30 p.m.

Take out plates and meat by the pound will be sold from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

A cash bar will be available and there will be door prizes.

For information, call 336-212-9087.

••••

The High Point Historical Society will take a trip to the Bienenstock Furniture Library at 10 a.m. May 18 to explore the space and enjoy the Pat Plaxico Gardens.

The event is free and open to the public.

Registration is required. Call 336-885-1859 or email hpmuseum@highpointnc.gov.

For information about the library, visit www.furniturelibrary.com.

