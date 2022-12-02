Club Happenings

Activities

The American Legion Post 386 held the dedication of a monument, the “Soldier’s Cross,” on Nov. 26. The monument was the project for Y’Josue Mlo’s Eagle Award.

Mlo is a member of Troop 149 and the son of Y’bion Mlo. They are Montagnards who immigrated from Vietnam.

Post Past Commander Arthur Marshall was the coordinator for the legion’s post. Scouts, Scout leaders, parents and post legionnaires gathered outside the post for the dedication.

Mlo said he chose the “Soldier’s Cross” for his project because he wanted to do something different and special for those who have served.

A reception followed the dedication.

Announcements

The American Legion Post 386 will meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 6. The post is at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro. All veterans are invited to attend regardless of when they served.

Also, the post will be observing its 75th year and Christmas dinner on Dec. 20. For reservations, members should submit their refundable deposit by Dec. 12.

For information about the post or interest in membership in the Sons of the American Legion, call 336-375-3265.

Also, the post holds hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The cost is $2.50 and customers may dine in or take out. For pick-up orders, call 336-375-3265.

* * * *

The High Point Museum is hosting its 50th annual Holiday Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 4. People of all ages are invited to enjoy an entertaining day at the museum, located at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. It will highlight and showcase High Point’s history while helping the local community to get in the holiday spirit.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the open house, the High Point Historical Society has organized special guests for the event. Kyle Jenks and Laura Rocklyn, James and Dolley Madison interpreters, will be in the gallery interacting with visitors and recounting stories and holiday traditions from the past.

Jenks is a professional interpreter of James Madison who creates a total immersion experience for people. Rocklyn has performed with theaters across the country and worked as a historical interpreter at museums up and down the east coast.

Holiday Open House admission and all activities are free and open to the public.

* * * *

The North Carolina/Piedmont-Triad Chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society is celebrating its 25th anniversary Feb. 10-11.

Established in 1977, AAHGS is a national organization dedicated to promoting research, study and publication of history and genealogy of Americans with a particular interest in persons of African descent.

The Greensboro local chapter, North Carolina/Piedmont-Triad Chapter of AAHGS, was founded in 1998. As the chapter creates a network of persons with similar interests, it encourages youth to search out their heritage also. A major objective is to enlighten and enrich the self-worth and self-esteem of African Americans through genealogical research and interest.

A Gala Banquet is set for 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Greensboro Airport, 204 Centerport Drive in Greensboro.

A Black History Month Genealogy Conference follows from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Greensboro Airport. There will be 15 workshop sessions and a guest speaker. The workshop sessions topics include: Basics genealogy research, The Black Migration, Wilmington Massacre of 1898, DNA, Black Indians, preserving family memories, exploring African American resources and more.

For information, email aahgsnc@gmail.com. To register, visit www.ncaahgs.org or tinyurl.com/f2k5mnzx.