Club Happenings
Announcements

American Legion Cone Post 386 will resume hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 8.

The post is now permitting indoor dining on a space available basis.

Hot dogs are $2 and chips are 50 cents. Masks are required except while dining.

The post is at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.

For pick-up orders, call 336-375-3265.

* * * *

Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for 2 p.m. Jan. 9. Participants will hike to the North Carolina Natural Heritage site at Camp Mundo Vista, located across Caraway Mountain Road from the main Caraway Conference Center and Camp near Asheboro.

This is a difficult hike due to the steep climb to the Slip Rock overlook. Also, this part of the trail is rocky with loose stones.

Hikers should meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market, at 134 S. Church St., for directions and carpooling. If it rains, the hike will likely be canceled.

For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

