Achievers

Furnitureland Rotary Club honored its Fairview Students of the month for February and March. The student of the month for March was Demetrius McKnight.

Each month, faculty at the school nominate a fifth-grader who has demonstrated good citizenship and academic growth during the year. These students are recognized at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Furnitureland, where the teacher’s letter of nomination is read.

February’s winner, Guy Hargett, was unable to attend.

Activities

The Greater Greensboro Marine Corps League Detachment 260 demonstrated their commitment to supporting veterans in need by again donating welcome baskets to The Servant Center on March 31. These baskets were filled with essential household items for newly housed formerly homeless veterans, a gesture organized to show the community’s appreciation for their military service and sacrifice.

The Servant Center is a nonprofit organization that works to provide support and services to homeless veterans in the Greensboro area. One of their programs is the Rapid Rehousing Program, which assists veterans in securing affordable housing and ensuring that they have access to the resources they need to maintain their new home.

Debbie Baily, the Rapid Rehousing Program Manager for The Servant Center, expressed her appreciation for MCL-260’s ongoing support of this critical program. She stated that the welcome baskets would help ease the transition for veterans as they settle into their new homes, and that these items would be especially helpful for those may not have had access to these basic household necessities.

Announcements

The T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society will host its April program, “My Discovery of Native Plants,” at 7 p.m. April 13 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro. The speaker will be Robin Davis, founder of Maxie B’s Bakery and an avid gardener.

* * * *

The High Point Historical Society Monthly Program Series will take place at 10 a.m. April 19 at the High Point Museum at 1859 E. Lexington Ave.

This month’s topic is “The Other High Point: From Nainsook Underwear to Hosiery Capital of the South” with Doris H. Kincade and Elizabeth H. Dull. They will discuss their collaborative research on the textile and apparel industries in North Carolina.

High Point is considered the destination for furniture. But High Point has also been home to some of the oldest overall factories, the finest nainsook underwear and a huge silk mill. Kincade and Dull’s research on North Carolina textiles and apparel brought them to the other High Point and its shirt factories, overall factories, cotton mills, silk mills and a myriad of other textile and apparel industries.