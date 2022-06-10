Club Happenings

Announcements

The High Point Farmers Market will partner with the Alexander Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on June 11 to mark Flag Day, which is celebrated each year on June 14. At 10 a.m., the High Point Central Marine Corp Junior ROTC will present the colors, and Councilwoman Monica Peters will represent the city with comments.

Representatives of the DAR will be at the market from 9 a.m. to noon providing information about their organization. Joining the DAR will be staff from the library’s Heritage Research Center with information about genealogical and local history services and resources provided by the HRC.

Located at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., the market hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until Oct. 29. The market accepts SNAP benefits and offers a Double the Bucks program. Guilford Community Cares Network clients can present their orange card and a photo identification and receive $10 worth of tokens to purchase produce from market vendors.

The Hope City Food Truck will be at the market June 11 and live music will be provided by the Singecats.

In celebration of National Trails Day, Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for 2 p.m. June 12. Participants will hike the Rail Trail in Franklinville which is constructed on the railroad bed of the “Factory Branch” which was a part of the former Cape Fear and Yadkin Valley Railway. This railroad ran from Wilmington to Mount Airy.

The Factory Branch was constructed from Climax to Ramseur and was a spur of the primary railway route. The first passengers were carried from Franklinville in 1890. This branch continued to operate until 1985. The town of Franklinville was the first to convert the abandoned railroad bed to a rail trail for the use of walkers and bikers along the Deep River.

The rail trail is a part of the Deep River State Trail which will one day extend 15 miles from Randleman to Ramseur.

Hikers should meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market, 134 S. Church St., for directions and carpooling.

For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.

The Graham Historical Museum Advisory Board will present a lunch-and-learn series at the museum, 135 W. Elm St.

Walter Boyd, a local historian, will talk about the Wild West outlaw Jesse James and his Graham connections.

This program will be from noon to 1 p.m. June 15 in the outdoor courtyard of the museum. Participants will move indoors if it rains.

Participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch and a friend. Admission is free. Registration is required; visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com to register.

The event will also air live online on the city of Graham’s YouTube channel.

