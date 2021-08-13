Club Happenings

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. with a light breakfast and putting contest. It is a captain’s choice format with an 11 a.m. shotgun start.

Box lunches are included in the cost — single players are $90 and a team is $325.

The Greensboro Elks Lodge #602 at 2201 W. Cornwallis Drive has a membership of more than 910 men and women.

A pre-tournament social is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at the lodge. It includes a live auction.

For information, call 336-288-5100 or visit greensboroelks.org. Sponsors are needed.

* * * *

The Guilford Rotary Club will display more than 200 American flags Sept. 16-20 at the Piedmont Triad Farmer’s Market — providing local residents with an opportunity to celebrate a hero in their lives.

The club’s focus this year is on law enforcement personnel. Residents may honor any hero in their lives but are encouraged to especially honor a member of the Greensboro Police Department, Guilford Sheriff’s Office or North Carolina Highway Patrol.