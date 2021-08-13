Club Happenings

Activities
The Junior League of High Point recently hosted its Trucks, Taps and Tunes event at the league’s headquarters, The Briles House. This event partnered with the High Point Rockers and included a visit from the Rockers’ mascot, Hype. Following the event, the attendees went to Truist Point to cheer on the High Point Rockers baseball team.
Attendees listened to music provided by Shane Key, while having food and beverages from local vendors, including Frady Family Farms and Brown Truck Brewery. The event also included local artists and artisans such as Ethel B Designs, Izzy and LIV in Color.
The league’s goal was to highlight the arts and local vendors in the community. The event generated more than $7,000 in profits.
Proceeds will support the league’s mission of promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.
For information, visit www.jlhp.org.
Announcements
The Greensboro Elks Lodge will hold its annual Greensboro Elks Golf Classic on Sept. 17 at Bryan Park’s Players Course, 6275 Bryan Park Road in Browns Summit.
This charity event benefits the programs and services of AuthoraCare Collective, formerly known as Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro.
The event begins at 9:30 a.m. with a light breakfast and putting contest. It is a captain’s choice format with an 11 a.m. shotgun start.
Box lunches are included in the cost — single players are $90 and a team is $325.
The Greensboro Elks Lodge #602 at 2201 W. Cornwallis Drive has a membership of more than 910 men and women.
A pre-tournament social is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at the lodge. It includes a live auction.
For information, call 336-288-5100 or visit greensboroelks.org. Sponsors are needed.
* * * *
The Guilford Rotary Club will display more than 200 American flags Sept. 16-20 at the Piedmont Triad Farmer’s Market — providing local residents with an opportunity to celebrate a hero in their lives.
The club’s focus this year is on law enforcement personnel. Residents may honor any hero in their lives but are encouraged to especially honor a member of the Greensboro Police Department, Guilford Sheriff’s Office or North Carolina Highway Patrol.
This year the club is recognizing the members of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office by inviting them to a special barbecue lunch cooked by Tobacco Road Pitmasters led by Guilford Rotary member Charlie Elliott and his team. All proceeds will benefit Rotary-supported charities such as the veterans scholarships at UNCG, BackPack Beginnings, Out of the Garden Project, Rotary’s “End Polio Now” and others.
To place a flag order, visit www.guilfordrotary.club/flags-for-heroes.
Checks can be made payable to The Guilford Rotary Charitable Foundation. Mail to: 3620 Gainsboro Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410.
To become a sponsor, contact Jay Jones at redsail1951@gmail.com.
* * * *
The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 1.
Kristie Gianopulos will present the program, “Wetlands in North Carolina.” She will describe the functions of wetlands, wetland types and their associated plant species.
Gianopulos is a co-founder and board member of the Carolina Wetlands Association and has worked as a wetland scientist for the North Carolina Division of Water Resources for the past nine years. She has co-authored the book, “Guide to Common Wetland Plants of North Carolina” with Milo Pyne and Karen Kendig. Gianopulos also worked in wetland and endangered species consulting for 12 years in Florida where she obtained her master’s degree in herpetology.
To register, visit ncwildflower.org or email triadco@ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.